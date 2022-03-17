Love In The Flesh Will Transport Viewers To A Mamma Mia Dreamland

If you’re counting down the days until Love Island returns, then BBC Three’s new show Love In The Flesh may be just the thing you’re looking for. The show’s host, former Love Islander Zara McDermott, will be bringing online couples — who have yet to meet in real life — to an exotic location. A sunny spot in Greece, no less. Aren’t they lucky?

The couples will be transported by luxury boats to a gorgeous Grecian beach house, complete with a pool. Think similar vibes to the Love Island villa.We can appreciate why Greece has been chosen as the prime spot for this new series. The calm blue seas are the perfect backdrop for some drama and relationship gossip.

Greece is most definitely a popular destination, with films like The Bourne Identity, Lara Croft Tomb Raider, and Mamma Mia! filmed across the country. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and The Inbetweeners Movie were also partially-filmed in the idyllic location.

As per the BBC Three press release, “These online daters will be whisked away from the pressures of daily life and screens to explore whether their online relationships can turn into love in the flesh.” While some of the couples have been corresponding for years, others have only been speaking for a matter of weeks. Yikes!

The eight-part series Love In The Flesh will start on Wednesday, March 23 at 10pm on BBC Three.