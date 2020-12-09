BBC One is set to release an "emotional" and "thrilling" three-part drama about life in a British prison. Starring Game Of Thrones' Sean Bean and Boardwalk Empire's Stephen Graham, Time will see an inmate serving four years for accidentally killing a man. The first-look image has just been released and it looks as gritty as it sounds. Here's everything we know so far about BBC's new drama, Time.

Bean plays imprisoned Mark Cobden, a teacher, husband, and father, who is overcome with guilt following his crime and even welcomes his sentence. According to the official synopsis, Cobden befriends caring cop Eric McNally (played by Graham), who is trying to protect those in his charge. Per BBC One, things get dicey when one of the "most dangerous inmates identifies his weakness" and Eric "faces an impossible choice between his principles and his love for his family."

We're yet to know how this storyline will play out but the new drama promises "a story of guilt and forgiveness, punishment, and penitence."

Time is written by acclaimed writer Jimmy McGovern and the new drama reunites Bean and Graham who also starred in McGovern's Accused. Bean says it was a "real privilege" to be have worked alongside Graham again.

“Getting to be involved in a Jimmy McGovern drama again is a real privilege and it will be great to be reunited with Stephen. Mark Hebden is another of Jimmy’s complex and superbly written characters and I am looking forward to bringing him to life on screen,” he said.

Graham added: “It is an absolute honour to be working with Jimmy again, I’m feeling blessed. I’m excited to be working with Lewis as I have heard so many incredible things about him as a director, I can’t wait to get stuck in. Of course, I am made up to be back on set with Sean.”

Joining Bean and Graham in the cast is Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley, The Other One), Sue Johnston (The Royle Family, Downton Abbey) and Hannah Walters (This is England, Pirates of the Caribbean).

Time is currently being filmed in Liverpool. As to when it will air? BBC One has yet to confirm that, but it's definitely one to watch out for.