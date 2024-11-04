Not all love is lost between Bennifer. In a new Nov. 3 interview, Ben Affleck praised ex Jennifer Lopez amid their ongoing divorce, speaking about her role in the upcoming film Unstoppable.

He and Matt Damon were promoting their latest effort, Small Things Like These, when they were asked about Unstoppable, which the duo produced through their company, Artists Equity. Affleck told Entertainment Tonight it was “another [movie] that we’re really, really proud of,” describing Lopez’s performance as “spectacular.”

“Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists,” he said. “[Director] Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer [Lopez] and Don Cheadle and Jharrel [Jerome] and Bobby Cannavale, all were really passionate about this film.”

“We really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply emotionally connected to the story,” Affleck continued. “We believed in the right people, and Unstoppable is another example of that.”

Unstoppable tells the story of wrestler Anthony Robles (Jerome), who was born with one leg and went on to win the 2011 NCAA national championships in his senior year of college. Lopez portrays his mother, Judy, and has already received critical acclaim and some nascent Oscar buzz for her performance.

A Recap Of Bennifer’s Divorce

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20, which marked their two-year wedding anniversary. Two months later, she talked about the breakup for the first time, sharing her excitement about being single.

“You have to be good on your own,” she told Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine. “I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.’”

On the Unstoppable press tour, J. Lo has appeared at the film’s premieres and events, and Affleck has been largely absent. It isn’t the only creative project they’ll have to navigate post-split. According to Page Six, J. Lo listed her date of separation in the divorce filing as April 26, at which time she was filming Kiss of the Spider-Woman, which she co-produced with Affleck.