Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Divorcing After 2 Years Of Marriage

Bennifer has called it quits. According to TMZ, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Aug. 20, the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony. In the filing, Lopez reportedly listed the date of their separation as April 26 and did not mention a prenuptial agreement.

Back in May, fans of the couple noticed that they hadn’t been spotted together in over a month, fueling rumors about a forthcoming divorce.

Although they later reunited for family events, J.Lo canceled her summer tour in order to spend more time with her family. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she said in her newsletter.

In June, TMZ reported that the couple’s shared Beverly Hills home was for sale, and in July, they reportedly spent their second wedding anniversary apart, and Lopez spent her birthday without Affleck, all of which further fueled speculation.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Bennifer’s Love Story

Lopez and Affleck first met in 2001 on the set of Gigli, but didn’t date while filming. A few months later, Affleck made the first move by taking out a full-page ad in The Hollywood Reporter to praise his co-star.

They made their public debut in J.Lo’s “Jenny From the Block” video, in which Affleck famously proposes with a pink diamond ring. The real-life couple announced their engagement in November 2002, but a planned September 2003 wedding was called off just days prior due to excessive media attention. They officially called it quits a few months later.

Over the next 16 years, they continued to speak highly of each other to the press.

In May 2021, the world was shocked when they reunited, officially confirming their reconciliation on the red carpet a few months later.

Lopez and Affleck got engaged for a second time in April 2022, and had two wedding ceremonies. They first eloped in Las Vegas that July, with a couple of their children in attendance, and then married in a larger ceremony at Affleck’s home in Savannah, Georgia, the following month.

Parting Words

In May 2024, Lopez was asked about the divorce rumors at a press event for the film Atlas. She told the reporter, “You know better than that.”

The comment, while seemingly benign, was a dramatic departure from comments she made in February on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Then, she told Clarkson she was a “hopeless romantic,” and described her reunion with Affleck as a “strange plot twist of life.”

And in a June 2024 episode of Hart to Heart, Affleck opened up about his married life and the impact of fame on their blended family. “I really, really f*cking second-guess it a lot,” he said of his high-profile career. “But, I also know, I like this life for them better than the one that I had. And that’s the balance. And I talk with Jennifer about that a lot.”