Bernadine Evaristo's New Project Celebrates "Lost" Works From Black Authors

Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo has compiled six "rediscovered" books by Black authors for new literary series, Black Britain: Writing Back. The celebrated Girl, Woman, Other author is working with Penguin to champion "lost" works written by Black authors over the past 100 years.

Evaristo, who became the first Black woman to win the Booker Prize in 2019, says she's excited for new readers to engage with these writers and "discover their riches." She has been working on the list with Simon Prosser, publishing director of Hamish Hamilton. For Prosser, the Black Britain: Writing Back series is "a dream come true" and a chance to make "further change happen." He added that it was a joy to give the author's books a "second chance" at mainstream success.

The first six books have been given a fresh new redesign by Black British artists and the audiobooks will be voiced by Black actors.

Speaking to Penguin, Evaristo enthuses: "These books will take the reader from 18th-century London to 1920s Trinidad; from inside the heads of women in the mental health system to inside the life of a working-class Black woman barrister making her way in a white, middle-class, male profession; from the ethics of stolen African artefacts in British museums and into a family home haunted by past that lingers in the present."