7 Moments From This Week’s Bachelorette That Were Straight Out Of A Rom-Com

The kiss in the rain really kicked things up a notch.
Everyone loves a rom-com with a rockstar single dad, and Michael A. is exactly that. On the July 19 episode, the 36-year-old business owner showed off his supreme parenting skills while chatting with his 4-year-old son James on the phone. “I’m gonna hold ya and read ya books and snuggle ya. You’re my best friend in the world!”
What’s something that The Notebook, A Cinderella Story, and The Bachelorette all have in common? Makeouts in the rain. This week, Katie gave Greg a taste of Seattle on their one-on-one date without actually visiting her hometown. The highlight: They shared a steamy kiss during a torrential downpour. Watch it here.
