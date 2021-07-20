Celebrity

7 Moments From This Week’s Bachelorette That Were Straight Out Of A Rom-Com

The kiss in the rain really kicked things up a notch.

Katie and Greg kiss and play with gum on Episode 7 of Season 17 of 'The Bachelorette'
ABC/Craig Sjodin
By Jordyn Tilchen

Michael A.’s Heartwarming Conversation With His Son

Everyone loves a rom-com with a rockstar single dad, and Michael A. is exactly that. On the July 19 episode, the 36-year-old business owner showed off his supreme parenting skills while chatting with his 4-year-old son James on the phone. “I’m gonna hold ya and read ya books and snuggle ya. You’re my best friend in the world!”

Katie and Greg’s Rainy Makeout Session

What’s something that The Notebook, A Cinderella Story, and The Bachelorette all have in common? Makeouts in the rain. This week, Katie gave Greg a taste of Seattle on their one-on-one date without actually visiting her hometown. The highlight: They shared a steamy kiss during a torrential downpour. Watch it here.

