8 Emotional Moments From This Week’s Bachelorette

Katie & Blake’s Conversation About Sexual Assault

Despite only joining the competition this week for Episode 5 on July 5, Blake and Katie’s connection is already one of the strongest. To make up for lost time, Katie invited the Bachelorette alum on a one-on-one date full of horseback riding, slow dancing, and making out. But during the romantic dinner portion of their date, the mood shifted when Blake inquired about Katie’s sex-positive attitude. The Season 17 star spoke candidly about surviving sexual assault, her complicated relationship with sex over the past decade, and how the Me Too movement helped her take some of her power back.