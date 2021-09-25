15 Books Worth Cancelling Plans For This Autumn

Autumn is here, which means the season of hunkering down is upon us. And after a summer in which lockdown restrictions were lifted and social lives were firmly back on the agenda, you may feel in need of a little downtime at home.

The perfect accompaniment to an evening in with a candle and some cosy blankets? A good book, of course. Luckily there have been so many great reads released this year with even more set to come.

If you’ve been struggling with what to add to your reading list here are 15 ideas that will keep you booked and busy, but in a way more relaxing way.

1 One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston ‘One Last Stop’ by Casey McQuiston Bookshop.org £16.99 £15.63 Buy now If you’ve read McQuiston’s first book Red, White, and Royal Blue, you’ll love their second novel in which the magic of New York city *literally* comes to life. August Landry, a cynical mystery lover, meets punk-rock lesbian Jane on the subway and is determined to solve the puzzle of who she is. Out now.

2 Keep The Receipts by Tolani Shoneye, Milena Sanchez, Audrey Indome 'Keep The Receipts' by Tolani, Milena, and Audrey £16.98 £15.79 Buy now The women behind the hugely-successful The Receipts Podcast have written part-memoir, part-advice book that is full of information about how to deal with families, love, and life. Out now.

3 Rough by Rachel Thompson 'Rough' by Rachel Thompson £11.99 Buy now A non-fiction book that explores sexual violence through testimonies from over 50 women and non-binary people, taking into account the way systems of oppression manifest in sexual culture. Out now.

4 A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins 'A Slow Fire Burning' by Paula Hawkins £14.99 Buy now From the bestselling author of The Girl On The Train, Hawkins writes a new thriller focusing on three women who are connected through a brutal murder that changes their lives forever. Out now.

5 The Transgender Issue by Shon Faye 'The Transgender Issue: An Argument for Justice' by Shon Faye £20 Buy now Shon Faye reclaims the idea of the “transgender issue” in her new book, examining with a critical lens how trans liberation can happen in a country that is determined to make trans people the subject of a culture war against their will. Out now.

6 Matrix by Lauren Groff 'Matrix' by Lauren Groff £16.99 £14.99 Buy now One for historical fiction-lovers, this novel follows Marie de France as she’s cast from the royal court and sent to England to live an impoverished life in an abbey. Out now.

7 Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney 'Beautiful World, Where Are You' by Sally Rooney £16.98 Buy now Sally Rooney is back again with a coming-of-age novel dissecting the lives and relationships of four young people in Dublin. Fans of Normal People will be excited for another gorgeously written book about sex, friendship, and getting to grips with the world. Out now.

8 Unbound by Tarana Burke 'Unbound' by Tarana Burke £14.99 Buy now The founder of the #MeToo movement, Burke has had a remarkable journey as an activist and a person. In her new memoir, she explores how those two all-important words sparked a global conversation, and the strength she found in its aftermath. Out now.

9 Once Upon A Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber 'Once Upon A Broken Heart' by Stephanie Garber £13.59 Buy now Fans of the Caraval series will be pleased to see another YA fantasy novel from Stephanie Garber. This time the story focuses on young woman who makes a dangerous deal with the Prince of Hearts to get the love of her life back. Out Sept. 28

10 The Courier by Holly Down 'The Courier' by Holly Down £8.99 Buy now In this page-turning psychological thriller from Holly Down, Laurel Lovejoy witnesses something that will change her whole world and leave devastating consequences for everyone else. Out Sept. 30

11 Last Girl Ghosted by Lisa Unger 'Last Girl Ghosted' by Lisa Unger £8.99 Buy now After getting ghosted by a previously perfect-seeming man on a dating app, Wren Greenwood embarks on a journey to track him down with harrowing results. Out Oct. 5

12 Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World by Benjamin Alire Sáenz 'Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World' by Benjamin Alire Saenz £8.99 Buy now The highly anticipated sequel to Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe follows the the titular characters as they work out how to build a relationship in a world that doesn’t seem to have a place for them. Out Oct. 12

13 Well-Read Black Girl by Glory Edim 'Well-Read Black Girl' by Glory Edim £7.99 Buy now Glory Edim has launched a beautiful anthology of stories about Black girlhood and womanhood which depicts the joy and pain of coming-of-age while Black. Out Oct. 26

14 Just Haven’t Met You Yet by Sophie Cousens 'Just Haven't Met You Yet' by Sophie Cousens $7.99 Buy now When Laura picks up the wrong suitcase at the airport and tracks down the owner, little does she know she’s about to find true love. Out Nov. 9