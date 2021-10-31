Harry Styles, Hailey Bieber, & More Celebs Outdid Themselves This Halloween

Showing off a Halloween costume once meant dressing up and actually having to go somewhere to be seen. Now, in the age of social media, the big reveal can happen in a digital space. That means that it’s easier than ever for the rich and famous to go all out with one or more looks. Appropriately, this year’s best celebrity Halloween costumes have raised an already-high bar. They’re well-thought-out, often elaborate, and simply impressive — whether or not they ever made it out of the house.

Some of the stars who couldn’t stop at just one costume include Mindy Kaling and Ciara, both of whom honored some of their inspirations. For Kaling, that meant dressing up as several female comedy legends (much to their delight, based on the Instagram comments). For Ciara, it was paying homage to every member of TLC and the late Selena Quintanilla.

Pop culture provided a lot of inspiration, as it often does. Hailey Bieber recreated some of Britney Spears’ most iconic moments, Harry Styles referenced The Wizard of Oz, and Blackpink’s Lisa got her idea from Squid Game. There were also multiple Addams family members, a Baby Yoda, Scooby-Doo characters, and more. Ahead, the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2021 so far.

Harry Styles As Dorothy

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer drew on the magic of The Wizard of Oz with his Dorothy costume.

Hailey Bieber As Britney Spears

One version of Britney would just not do for the model.

Lizzo As Baby Yoda

Grogu seems to have gotten a little tipsy.

LeBron James As Freddy Krueger

The basketball star is definitely a nightmare in this.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, And Kids As The Addams Family

They’re creepy and they’re cooky…

Cardi B As Morticia Addams

Teigen got some competition from Cardi B, who also dressed as the Addams family’s matriarch.

Mindy Kaling As Multiple Female Comedy Legends

Amber Ruffin, Ali Wong, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Issa Rae, and Reese Witherspoon all inspired Kaling’s carousel of costumes.

Ciara As TLC

As always, Ciara couldn’t settle for just one costume this year — or even at just one member of the iconic girl group TLC.

Kevin Hart As The “Remember The Time” Pharaoh

Throwing it back to 1992, the comedian got help with a costume inspired by the pharaoh in Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time” music video.

Kendall Jenner As A Mars Attacks Martian

Jenner’s costume is inspired by the 1996 Tim Burton film.

Lisa As Squid Game’s “Red Light, Green Light” Doll

Like the rest of the world, Blackpink’s Lisa is apparently hooked on Squid Game.

Jisoo As Lalisa

Wear what you know. Lisa’s fellow Blackpink member Jisoo dressed as her for Halloween.

Ellen DeGeneres As Future Ellen

The talk show host is prepared for what awaits her.

Cami Mendes And Madelaine Petsch As Velma And Daphne

The two actors left Riverdale behind for Halloween and entered the world of Scooby-Doo.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, And Olivia DeJonge As The Lizzie McGuire Movie Leads

Paolo, Isabella, and Lizzie had another beautiful night.

This post will be updated as more celebrities unveil their costumes.