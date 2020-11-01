In an atypical year, Oct. 31 still brought thrills. The best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2020 were as amazing ever, with celebrities like Lizzo, Chrissy Teigen, Ciara, and the Kardashian-Jenner family keeping the bar high. As Camila Cabello tweeted, “Halloween spirit is never canceled.”

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic looming over Halloween, people found ways to adapt. The masks on display weren’t all for show — some were purely for protection. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade masked up as they took their family s’more costume to the street. Plus, other celebs had to figure out how to get ready without their usual help. Demi Lovato was “high key proud” after putting together her intense vampire look without “access to a full glam squad.”

Two standouts from this year are Lizzo and Tabria Majors. Lizzo had not one but two creative costumes: First, she was “Flyyyyy AF” as the fly from VP Mike Pence’s head in the vice presidential debate, and then she came up with a clever “WAP” outfit. Majors’ costume wasn’t as unique — she dressed as Beyoncé — but her execution really set her apart when she recreated some of the music icon’s best moments.

Here are 2020’s best celebrity Halloween outfits, in no particular order.

Lizzo Keeps It Timely

Yep, the musician’s fly AF as the debate-crashing insect.

She’s a surprisingly literal and cute WAP.

Tabria Majors Makes It #Beylloween

Seriously, the commitment to filling Beyoncé’s shoes is magic.

Emily Ratajkowski Recreates An Iconic Photoshoot

Ratajkowski took advantage of her growing bump to recreate Demi Moore’s pregnancy photoshoot.

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Mix And Match

Instead of choosing a couple’s costume, Teigen and Legend went their own ways, with the model as a ballerina and the musician as Spider-Man.

Dwayne Johnson Finds That Size Matters

It turns out The Rock was too big for his Mufasa costume, but he did his best to make it work.

Ciara Gets Help With Her Looks

Ciara’s Cardi B look had the rapper “so hype,” and it didn’t hurt that her son Future dressed as Offset. Ciara also dressed as Janet Jackson, with husband Russell Wilson joining in as Busta Rhymes.

Cardi B Turns To Mythology

Cardi chose to dress up as Medusa with a snake body and snake hair.

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Get Into The “Halloween Spirit”

Mendes went as a beat-up version of himself, while Cabello was a “Miami witch.” She wrote on Instagram that “Belinda’s superpowers are in her Chancletas.”

Demi Lovato Finds DIY Success

Lovato didn’t need a glam squad to create an impressive look.

Lil Nas X Proves He’s A Barb

The rapper’s tribute to Nicki Minaj was perfectly extra.

Kris Jenner Is The King Of Halloween Town

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch made a great Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Chris Colfer Knows Masks Are A Must

It was masks on masks for the Glee alum and his crew.

Gigi Hadid Is Straight Out Of A Video Game

The model chose her player while she celebrated with Zayn Malik and their newborn daughter. She even shared their first family photo.

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Want S’more

The family costume is a sweet treat.

Kim Kardashian West Has A Balenciaga Halloween

It’s a branded Halloween.

Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Enjoy A Family Affair

The family coordinated colors, if not costumes.

Kourtney Kardashian Keeps It Simple

Kardashian’s black bodysuit made for an easy but cute performer outfit.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Turns Catty

JGL did not skimp on leopard-print.

Bella Hadid Imitates Art

Hadid had herself turned into a Lichtenstein painting, per the UK’s Cosmopolitan.

Kevin Jonas Is Amid (Mostly) Minions

Kevin and Danielle Jonas went with a Minions theme, but one of their daughters was a fairy and the other a minion-fairy hybrid.

Kylie Jenner Has Multiple Looks

The Power Rangers teamed up for Halloween.

Jenner went solo as a king cobra.

Anitta Channels Kim K

The singer had a Paris Hilton to accompany her Kim Kardashian.

What a Halloween!