13 Essential Younger Episodes To Watch If You Ship Liza & Charles

This final season of Younger has been torture for fans who ship Liza and Charles. Picking up after Charles proposed at the end of Season 6, it started with a lot of promise for the couple. But after Liza revealed that she never wants to get married again — and Charles said that he definitely does — the two broke up. Unless one of them changes their mind about marriage, it seems unlikely that they’ll ever get back together. Charles has even moved on to a relationship with Quinn, and he’s made it pretty clear that he doesn’t want Liza to involve herself in his personal life.

Still, we can hold out hope that they’ll find a way to make it work by the time Season 7 ends. Sure, there are arguments to be made that Liza should be with Josh, but as handsome and charming as he is, Liza and Charles just have way more in common. If you’re missing the bliss of seeing them together in Season 6, take a walk down memory lane with this list of the two’s best episodes. It covers all of the couple’s big moments, from their first kiss to when they exchanged “I love yous.”

1 Season 1, Episode 8: "Sk8" Liza’s relationship with Josh dominated much of Younger’s first season, but she started growing closer with Charles after babysitting his daughters. When he returned home from his event and offered Liza a drink, the chemistry between them was off the charts.

2 Season 2, Episode 7: "Into the Woods & Out of the Woods" While Liza was supposed to be paying attention to Josh’s band, she couldn’t help but be distracted by Charles’ texts. He was prepping for an interview with the New York Times, and she did her best to help him. But texting her boss and her boyfriend at the same time led to a messy mixup. She accidentally texted Charles, “I’ll take my top off if you take off your pants,” and then her phone promptly died — leaving Charles with a lot to think about before Liza could eventually apologize and explain.

3 Season 2, Episode 12: "No Weddings & a Funeral" After getting into an argument with Kelsey, Liza quit her job and started working retail in New Jersey. But Charles was ready to win her back, showing up and kissing her for the first time.

4 Season 3, Episode 8: "What's Up, Dock?" Charles picked Liza over his current girlfriend when Liza ended up in the hospital. Despite an ultimatum from Radha, Charles rushed to Liza’s bedside. There, a groggy, drugged-up Liza accidentally confessed her feelings for Charles.

5 Season 3, Episode 11: "A Book Fair to Remember" This episode had it all: a slow dance to “Take My Breath Away,” a passionate kiss, and the seeming end of Liza’s relationship with Josh after he saw Charles and Liza together. The path appeared to be cleared for Liza and Charles heading into Season 4.

6 Season 4, Episode 7: “Fever Pitch” Following Josh and Liza’s breakup, she began having sex dreams about Charles. She even acted on one in Charles office, and things got super steamy between the two before a janitor interrupted.

7 Season 5, Episode 7: "A Christmas Miracle" Things turned sour after Charles learned Liza’s secret, but he couldn’t stay away from her for long. When Liza participated in a quirky but charming Christmas performance at a party, she won Charles over again. After the party, they reunited for a passionate makeout sesh.

8 Season 5, Episode 8: "The Bubble" Liza and Charles were in the titular “bubble,” enjoying lots of fun time together in sexy montages. This episode gets bonus points for Charles’ hot new beard.

9 Season 5, Episode 9: "Honk if You're Horny" Like “The Bubble,” this episode gave fans a lot of wonderful Charles and Liza scenes. They kissed, made dinner, and just generally enjoyed living in domestic bliss. Liza spends so much of Younger being stressed out, it was nice to see her slow down and be happy for a moment.

10 Season 5, Episode 12: "Lizability" Concerned about working together while also dating, Liza considered taking a new job away from Empirical. Instead, Charles decided to step down as publisher so he could continue pursuing his relationship with Liza — the ultimate sacrifice. It was clear in that moment how much Charles cared about Liza.

11 Season 6, Episode 1: "Big Day" Every TV couple needs a memorable “I love you” episode. For Charles and Liza, it came after Charles bought Liza a new bed. Sometimes it’s the little things that mean the most!

12 Season 6, Episode 12: "Forever" This is the episode where Charles proposed to Liza. She didn’t get a chance to answer — and she later said no in Season 7 — but it was nice to have a little hope for a while.