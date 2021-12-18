Forget pining away for the third Magic Mike movie for months on end. HBO Max has the magic fans need right now, in the form of its new unscripted competition series Finding Magic Mike. The show released on Thursday, Dec. 16, and early tweets from fans offer rave reviews, with many viewers applauding its unexpectedly “wholesome” and “heartwarming” nature.

Finding Magic Mike takes a group of “regular guys” and pits them against each other as they go through a “Magic Mike Live bootcamp.” However, while each has their eyes on the prize of being named the real Magic Mike (and winning $100,000), there’s simultaneously touching camaraderie and personal growth. Their goal is not just to win but to recapture their own magic. And that’s just what a lot of fans had no idea they needed.

For many viewers who shared their thoughts on Finding Magic Mike on Twitter, the show was so much more than they expected. Yes, it’s rowdy and raunchy, with stripteases and lap dances aplenty — but numerous fans are celebrating how the series encourages the men to reconsider what it means to be strong, confident, and sexy. One person tweeted that it’s “a show that men should be watching [in] order to understand both themselves and women,” while another applauded “how it directly challenges negative, toxic concepts of masculinity and what it means to ‘be a man.’”

Many fans can’t believe how “sweet” and “beautiful” it is. Several have admitted to getting very emotional while watching and noted that they’re deeply invested in the contestants. “Watching Finding Magic Mike, and I wanna hug these men who are sharing their vulnerabilities and I’m cheering for everyone,” one fan wrote.

Even viewers who didn’t mean to get so caught up in the show couldn’t help it. “The plan was to watch a couple episodes of Finding Magic Mike tonight but instead I binged the entire series,” another fan tweeted. “I can’t put into words how well done it was and how they made you feel connected with the guys.”

The feel-good aspect is really working for people, especially as the winter months are upon us and public health continues to be a concern.

Finding Magic Mike might be new, but its fans are already devoted. They’re putting the message out there on Twitter that the series is a “must-watch.”

Executive producer Channing Tatum — who starred in the first two movies — also tweeted about the series on its release day, describing it as “truly a love letter [to] our @magicmikelive show.” The fan base seems to agree, and it’s already ready for more letters. “If HBO Max wants to make Finding Magic Mike a holiday tradition, I am onboard,” one enthusiast wrote.

Finding Magic Mike is streaming now on HBO Max.