15 Gemma Collins Quotes That Are Hilariously Iconic... And Utterly Chaotic

Perhaps one of the most special parts of British celebrity culture is the bizarre class of reality TV show stars that rocket to fame for being chaotic and providing quality entertainment (whether intentional or not). And there is no better example than our very own Gemma Collins aka The GC.

Rising to fame on the classic reality show, The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE), her fixture as an English media personality is well-earned. Aside from TOWIE, she has done the rounds of the British reality show circuit, popping up in Celebrity Big Brother, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and in the aptly named, Gemma Collins: Diva Forever.

You may know her best from when she fell through the stage during the BBC Radio 1 Teen awards but her place in TV (and meme) history doesn’t end there. The absolutely wild stuff that The GC herself comes up with even bagged her a Nobel Peace Prize nomination. Seriously.

Essentially Gemma Collins radiates confidence and chaos; she’s compared herself to Bridget Jones at least twice. She’s even acknowledged her meme legacy in a brilliant video where she thanked her fans for all the “mi-mis”. Yes, she pronounced it wrong, but it’s the thought that counts.

If you’re not convinced of her cultural impact yet, then strap yourself in as we conduct a tour of the most iconic quotes she has graced us with so far.

The “Hun” Gemma Collins has absolutely mastered the art of seamlessly slipping in a ‘hun’ into any sentence and making it 100x better. Her ‘hun’ hits include offering Theresa May advice on Brexit on Good Morning Britain, “If you need some help, hun, I’m free for an hour after the show”. And absolutely destroying this man on Celebs Go Dating who had been married three times, “there’s something wrong with you, hun”. Oof.

“I just wanna be me” Her eternal words live rent-free in my head anytime life gets too much. So next time you’re done with the drama and gossip, just grab a cocktail and repeat after Gemma: “And this is what I'm doing. I'm not getting involved. I'm here to enjoy myself GC style. D'ya know what I mean? I just want to be me." Yes Gemma, I know exactly what you mean.

“You ain’t ever gonna get this candy” Arguably the quote that launched GC into meme history, who can forget her absolutely savage speech to her boyfriend Arg on TOWIE? Nothing more cathartic than telling your ex-to-be to kiss your a*** on national TV.

“I might just become like Bear Grylls, you never know.” The GC had the same optimism toward entering I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here as most of us do when we decide to make running one of our New Year’s resolutions. Reader, she did not become like Bear Grylls.

“I’m a massive fan of the dictionary” To be fair to Gemma, she was making some great points in this Sky interview in defence of how smart, sassy, and great Essex gals are, after the Oxford English Dictionary slated them. And who amongst us isn’t a fan of the dictionary? Points were made.

“I think this book is bigger than the Bible and do you know why? Because this is going to spread cheer like the Bible.” Someone get us Gemma Collins’ marketing strategy because that’s the energy we all need in life. Yes, she did compare her book, The GC: How To Be A Diva, to the foundational text of the largest religion in the world and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

“So girls” If you’ve heard this, you’re now part of the girlies. ‘Nuff said.

“I’m Gemma Collins, Ferne, I’m 34. I’ve earned my divaship. The GC did not play around in this showdown on TOWIE. Dropping straight facts to Ferne and reaching a whole new level of diva.

“I've had enough of playing games. F**king hell! It’s like having a job, working 24/7 for two days on the trot.” The GC did not fail to deliver at any point during her stint on Celebrity Big Brother. But her sobbing while delivering this line spoke to the depths of the soul after being made to take part in the many challenges that the series is famed for. Other special mentions include “I’m claustrophobic Darren, I’m claustrophobic!” while frantically packing to get away from everyone. Big mood.

“My hair is f***king frazzled because you’ve only got straighteners in here, you’ve haven’t got heated rollers” This Celebrity Big Brother quote deserved a section of its own because honestly. Yes. Haircare is a nightmare at the best of times and it cannot be emphasised enough that straighteners are NOT the same as heated rollers.

“No one’s ever peed on me, they wouldn’t have the cheek to do it” There is no need for context for this quote because I absolutely believe Gemma goes through the day with enough confidence to scare anyone away from peeing on her.

“I feel like I’ve got malaria. That was something else, it was bright yellow, like fluorescent” We’ve all exaggerated a cold once or twice to get some sympathy and GC is no different. When asked in the I’m A Celebrity jungle if she felt like she had a cold after popping to the loo, this was her response. Followed by dropping out of the show immediately. Totally fair.

“Get that fire exit door, I’m off” When GC thinks she has seen a ghost, she has the only rational response — trying to exit the vicinity as quickly as possible. All I learnt from this is that she would be the only one talking sense in a horror movie.

“How the hell does anyone think that’s normal? Doing that?” Yes, Gemma Collins is talking about flying in a helicopter. But the question of how a flying metal object stays suspended thousands of feet in the air has kept most of us awake at night so who’s really wrong here?