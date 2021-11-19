Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Harry Styles’ Eternals Poster

It's been a big year for Harry Styles. The ex-One Directioner won big at both the BRIT and Grammy Awards for his solo endeavours, embarked on his two-month long American leg of his Love On Tour tour, and now we can finally talk about – spoiler alert – Harry Styles joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Marvel Studios has officially given a Harry Styles an Eternals poster of his very own to acknowledge the immaculate casting, and fans are thrilled.

Arguably the worst-kept casting secret of recent months after the Eternals film, released on November 5, showed Harry Styles as Eros – the “brother of Thanos” and “Royal Prince of Titan”, aka Starfox – rocking up in a post-credits scene. In case you haven’t seen Eternals yet, and plan to catch it while it’s still in cinemas, this is your official *spoiler alert*.

Teleporting onto the Eternals’ ship, the Domo, in comes Eros, who introduces himself and explains that he’s come to help. “Your friends are in big trouble, and we know where to find them,” he says. Whilst those who have seen Eternals in the cinema have had weeks to digest the information, it’s taking until this week for Marvel Studios to officially acknowledge the casting decision.

Happy to officially unveil him to the world, the Marvel Studios Twitter account and Disney Fan Instagram account shared the moody Eros poster yesterday (November 18).

“Meet the Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Roger, the great adventurer, Starfox ” the posts read. “Check out Eros’ brand new character poster and see @HarryStyles in Marvel Studios’ #Eternals only in theaters NOW! ”

Several fans shared their admiration for Styles’ official poster, expressing their excitement over seeing more of Eros in the MCU. “How is this real life,” one Instagram user commented, while another humorously added: “not the Disney thirst trap”.

“Very excited to see what they do with Starfox within the MCU! Eros is here!!! Congrats Harry Styles,” one person tweeted. “Much better than I anticipated, hooked,” wrote another.

Elsewhere, fans commented on the accuracy of the casting, now that the official poster has been revealed and the film’s director, Chloe Zhao, admitted she only had one actor in mind when it came to Eros. “Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me,” Zhao told Deadline. “After meeting him I realised he is that character – the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There's so much of Eros in him.” It looks like fans agree, too. “People truly don’t realise how perfect this casting is,” wrote one person on Twitter. Keep scrolling for some of the best fan reactions to Harry Styles’ Eternals poster on the internet right now.

