If you're as obsessed with the royal family as much of our nation is, you'll no doubt be a big fan of documentaries, movies, TV series, and books dedicated to the fascinating lives of everyone from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Prince Charles and Camilla, and even The Queen herself. And in recent years, as podcasting platforms have reached new heights, so too have audio series and episodes that focus on this long-standing British dynasty. These best royal fan podcasts to listen to will certainly whet your appetite, and are particularly appealing as we continue on in a third national lockdown and seek entertainment wherever we can find it.

Whether it’s regular royal news you’re looking for, or episodes that take a deeper dive into the monarchy, there is a podcast out there for you. In addition, as well as a plethora of podcasts about the royals, there are also a sprinkling that have featured the royals in some capacity. Remember, for example, that time when Prince William drank pints with Peter Crouch and spoke about Aston Villa during a recording episode?! And what about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new podcast, hosted by the couple themselves?

Whatever you’re after, browse the list below for the ultimate inspo.

Podcasts About The Royals

Even The Rich 'Even The Rich' covers some of the most wealthy people in the world, including The Getty family, Paris Hilton, and The House Of Versace. But it first found podcast fame with its series 'Diana To Meghan,' which charts the similarities between Princess Diana and her future daughter-in-law Meghan Markle. Its more recent encore episodes also revisit the story with reference to series four of The Crown, which was juicy for oh so many reasons. Listen here.

Heirpod If you're into royal news, you'll no doubt have heard of ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie, who is frequently one of the first journalists to break or confirm a story coming from HRH & co. Scobie's podcast, therefore, is a must-listen for reliable takes on the most recent royal headlines. It drops weekly with a 40-minute show, giving you a summary of all you need to know if you missed any of the most important recent royal stories. Listen here.

You're Wrong About: Princess Diana Journalists Michael Hobbes & Sarah Marshall host podcast 'You're Wrong About,' which reconsiders a person or event that's been miscast in the public imagination. Their five part look into Princess Diana covers everything from the courtship of Lady Di by Prince Charles to the tragic car crash that took her life, and looks into it all in a new, illuminating light. Listen here.

Royally Obsessed If you like to keep up with topical royal news, this is the podcast for you. Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie — who both write about the Royals for PureWow — cover the latest headlines to come out of Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, and beyond. Recent episodes have featured Meghan Markle's devastating op-ed piece for The New York Times, and The Sussexes' new podcast, Archewell Audio. Listen here.

The Art Of Monarchy This 2012 podcast is one from the archives to fly through in order to understand how all things royal work. Hosted by Will Gompertz, the podcast "enters the Royal Collection to examine some of the objects that have adorned, defined and described the story of a thousand years of the British monarchy." One to listen to if you want to impress mates with niche royal facts. Listen here.

Podcasts The Royals Actually Appeared In

Happy Mum Happy Baby Fans of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here may well know from this year's show that one of Giovanna Fletcher's most popular episodes on her show "Happy Mum Happy Baby" featured The Duchess Of Cambridge. The 34-minute episode saw Kate's first ever podcast interview take place, where she discussed motherhood with warmth, openness, and honesty. Listen here.

That Peter Crouch Podcast We all remember that viral video of Prince William ordering takeaway to the palace during his recording session with Peter Crouch and friends. But did you ever listen to the podcast episode which said recording took place for? 'That Prince William Episode' covers everything from football to fatherhood and mental health. Listen here.