If you're behind on your reading for the year or need to give your annual reading challenge a little boost, we’ve got just what you need: some super short audiobooks you can listen to in a day. Every book on this list clocks in at less than seven hours long, and most of them are only about four or five hours in length. Whether you've got a long commute or a lot of chores to do, you can complete these audiobooks in your free time on any given day.

Lots of readers love listening to audiobooks on their commutes and at the gym, where they aren’t distracted by other sounds, but there's really no wrong time to listen to a great book. Sure, some books aren't best suited for certain locations or situations, but you can always fit in a few chapters if you have your phone and some earbuds handy.

With novels, short-fiction collections, memoirs, and other works of nonfiction, there's a little something for everyone here. Below, 18 super short audiobooks you can listen to in a day:

1 The Misdaventures of Awkward Black Girl 'The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl' by Issa Rae, read by the author Black Garnet Books $29.99 See On Black Garnet Books Insecure creator Issa Rae’s bestselling essay collection may be a few years old at this point, but that just means that now’s the perfect time to revisit the uproarious Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl. Runtime: 5 hours, 49 minutes

2 Fault Lines 'Fault Lines' by Emily Itami, read by Lydia Wilson Amazon $23.95 See On Amazon A wife and mother of two finds herself falling for another man in Emily Itami’s funny and tender novel. Life in modern Tokyo has begun to lose some of its appeal for Mizuki, who has found herself contemplating self-harm to get away from her boring life as a housewife. Everything changes when she meets Kiyoshi, but what will happen when Mizuki is forced to choose between her two lives? Runtime: 5 hours, 23 minutes

3 We Can Be Heroes 'We Can Be Heroes' by Kyrie McCauley, read by Katherine Littrell, Sura Siu, Emily Lawrence, James Patrick Cronin, TL Thompson, and Jordan Cobb Amazon $23.95 See On Amazon Two girls who have always butted heads join forces to keep their mutual friend’s memory alive after she’s killed in a school shooting. Accompanied by the ghost of their late friend, Beck and Vivian begin a campaign to memorialize Cassie... a campaign that soon gets the attention of a powerful gun manufacturer. Runtime: 6 hours, 40 minutes

4 Ring Shout 'Ring Shout' by P. Djèlí Clark, read by Channie Waites Amazon $20.99 See On Amazon Set in the Jim Crow South, P. Djèlí Clark’s Ring Shout follows three women as they face off against a demonic, white supremacist cult that plans to use the powers of Hell to drag the United States back to its pre-Civil War status quo. Runtime: 5 hours, 35 minutes

5 Freshwater 'Freshwater' by Akwaeke Emezi, read by the author Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery $24.99 See On Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery Ada has been occupied by different selves since birth, but when she leaves her native Nigeria to attend an American university, Ada's identity moves to the background as her alters come forward to run her life. Runtime: 6 hours, 42 minutes

6 Convenience Store Woman 'Convenience Store Woman' by Sayaka Murata, read by Nancy Wu Amazon $20.97 See On Amazon In this delightful novel, a 36-year-old woman finds herself eyed with suspicion after she fails to advance beyond the trappings of her entry-level job at a Tokyo convenience store, so she enters into a sham marriage with a coworker to satisfy others. Runtime: 3 hours, 21 minutes

7 Parker: Selected Stories 'Parker: Selected Stories' by Dorothy Parker, read by Elaine Stritch Amazon $14 See On Amazon Containing seven Dorothy Parker short stories, including "Big Blonde" and "From the Diary of a New York Lady," this super short audiobook is perfect for the listener who doesn't have a lot of time to string together throughout the day. Runtime: 2 hours, 57 minutes

8 Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity 'Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity' by Iliza Shlesinger, read by the author Amazon $19.95 See On Amazon In this essay collection, comedian Iliza Shlesinger examines how women think — particularly with regard to the seemingly contradictory "desire to be strong and vulnerable," or "curvy, but rail thin" — and why a woman's way of doing things is neither worse nor wrong. Runtime: 5 hours, 31 minutes

9 Heart Berries 'Heart Berries' by Terese Marie Mailhot, read by Rainy Fields Amazon $20.99 See On Amazon Based on the author's therapeutic writings, Heart Berries is a memoir about growing up in a dysfunctional family on the Seabird Island Indian Reservation. Runtime: 3 hours, 45 minutes

10 The Body Is Not an Apology: The Power of Radical Self-Love 'The Body Is Not an Apology: The Power of Radical Self-Love' by Sonya Renee Taylor, read by the author Amazon $19.95 See On Amazon In this powerful audiobook, Sonya Renee Taylor argues for revolutionary acceptance of body, self, and body-as-self, as a form of activism and resistance. Runtime: 4 hours, 49 minutes

11 Split Tooth 'Split Tooth' by Tanya Tagaq, read by the author Amazon $34.93 See On Amazon This novel from Inuit throat singer Tanya Tagaq focuses on a young woman growing up in Nunavut, gifted with shamanic talents, whose world grows immensely more complicated when she becomes pregnant. Runtime: 5 hours, 31 minutes

12 The Friend 'The Friend' by Sigrid Nunez, read by Hillary Huber Amazon $21 See On Amazon This National Book Award winner centers on a woman who works through her grief over the death of a friend and mentor by connecting with the dead man's dog. Runtime: 5 hours, 59 minutes

13 Women Talking 'Women Talking' by Miriam Toews, read by Matthew Edison Amazon $20.99 See On Amazon Based on actual events, this novel revolves around a conversation between women in an isolated Mennonite community, who have shared, violent experiences they must confront and explain. Runtime: 5 hours, 57 minutes

14 Calm the F*ck Down: How to Control What You Can and Accept What You Can't So You Can Stop Freaking Out and Get on with Your Life 'Calm the F*ck Down: How to Control What You Can and Accept What You Can't So You Can Stop Freaking Out and Get on with Your Life' by Sarah Knight, read by the author Amazon $28.50 See On Amazon From the author of The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F*ck comes this self-help hit designed to help you handle everything from minor inconveniences to major grievances. Runtime: 4 hours, 32 minutes

15 The Perils of Being Moderately Famous 'The Perils of Being Moderately Famous' by Soha Ali Khan, read by Mary Joseph Amazon $31.50 See On Amazon Her father was a famous cricketer and a royal ruler. Her mother, brother, and sister-in-law are all famous actors. And then there's Soha, an actress, but not quite as famous as the rest. If you love self-deprecating humor, give pick up this memoir a listen. Runtime: 4 hours, 29 minutes

16 Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man 'Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man' by Emmanuel Acho, read by the author The Lit. Bar $24.99 See On The Lit. Bar Named as one of Amazon’s Best Books of the Year in 2020, Emmanuel Acho’s Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man offers America a way forward at a time when public acknowledgment of police brutality is at an all-time high. Runtime: 4 hours, 26 minutes

17 Finna 'Finna' by Nino Cipri, read by Amanda Dolan Amazon $10.49 See On Amazon When a portal to a parallel universe opens up in a Swedish furniture store, an elderly shopper goes missing, and it’s up to a pair of ex-lovers, Ava and Jules, to go after her, in Nino Cipri’s Finna. Runtime: 3 hours, 5 minutes

18 The Honjin Murders 'The Honjin Murders' by Seishi Yokomizo, read by Kelvin Barnes Amazon $23.90 See On Amazon First published in 1973, one of Japan’s most beloved murder mysteries is finally available for English audiences to enjoy. When a man dies following a wedding celebration in the wealthy Ichiyanagi family, an amateur sleuth named Kosuke Kindaichi steps in to crack the case. Runtime: 5 hours, 10 minutes