Figuring out the right time to post on social media can be a mammoth task, especially if you're just starting out in building a following. For TikTok users, this can be even more difficult due to the lack of timestamps on videos and the seemingly random feed of the app's "For You" page. So if you're wanting to figure out the best time to post on TikTok in the UK, here's how.

According to influencer advice site Influencer Marketing Hub, the best time differs daily. They've put together a handy chart ranking the best times to post globally after analysing over 100,000 videos on the app. After converting the times from EST to GMT, the best periods to post are in the early morning and late evening, as well as around 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to catch those travelling back from school or work.

However, when you post depends on where the majority of your audience is from. As Sammy Alderson, the Official Lens Creator at Snapchat, explained on Q&A site Quora, the timezone difference means there isn't really a "best" time to post. "Even if the majority of followers are in one timezone, the way the algorithm works on TikTok (and Instagram, FB, etc for that matter) means that your content will be shown at a completely different time to when you post it," he said. "We rarely see content chronologically on social media these days."

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Tech marketing site Later thinks the same, but explains how you can counteract this somewhat by learning exactly who your audience is and where they're watching from. If you switch your account to TikTok Pro (it's free), it provides access to your analytics which tells you which countries your content is most popular in, which videos have received the most views and engagement, and the most popular time blocks.

But as Later points out, this data is only based on countries and not specific cities. So if the majority of your audience is U.S. based, you'd have to take the two different time zones into account to figure out the best upload schedule.

Basically, the best time to post on TikTok is about getting to know exactly where your audience is from and predicting — to the best possibility — when they'll be online and able to view and interact with your content.