12 Tom Daley Thirst Traps That’ll Make Your Stomach Do A Reverse Flying Somersault

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics well under way, perhaps it is time to remind everyone of Team GB – or dare I say, international sport’s – undisputed Instagram King: Tom Daley. Alongside fellow diver Matty Lee, Daley has just achieved a gold medal in the men’s synchronised 10m platform event, adding to the bronze he claimed at London 2012.
In addition to being an Olympic medallist, a double World Champion in 10-metre platform diving, a Commonwealth Gold medallist, an Adidas athletic ambassador, an LGBTQ+ rights activist, a one-time coach on ill-fated ITV diving show Splash, husband to producer Dustin Lance Black and father to their two-year-old son, he’s also highly skilled at thirst traps. The man truly knows what his fans want, and boy, does he deliver.
Taken in various locations and mostly showing off his hard-earned muscles, his posts are a lesson in the art of indulging your fans. If you don’t already know then you need to get to know, and hit follow on his account ASAP, because you are seriously missing out.
Here, we round up the best of the diving legend’s Instagram posts, and show you 12 Tom Daley thirst traps. Whether it’s holiday hikes with a stunning view or posing like the work of art he truly is, these pics are sure to make your stomach somersault like you’ve just taken a dive off the top board. You’re welcome.