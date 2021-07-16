After the whirlwind that was the Euros 2020, it’s time for yet another iconic sporting event: the Olympics. After fears earlier in January that localised outbreaks in Japan might cause further delay, the tournament is finally happening, and will take place from July 23 to Aug 8.

Prior to the pandemic, the games have only ever been canceled because of world wars, so when it was announced in March 2020 that the event would be postponed by one year it was an unprecedented moment in Olympic history. The date isn’t the only change; no spectators, either local or foreign, will be allowed at the venues, due to Tokyo’s coronavirus state of emergency.

It’s going to be very different from Rio 2016, but Tokyo will certainly be a memorable event in sporting history. Here’s how you can make sure you witness all of the action.

Which UK Networks Will Be Showing The Olympics 2021?

On TV, you’ll be able to catch the Olympics on the BBC and Eurosport. Online, you’ll be able to stream the Olympics on BBC iPlayer and Eurosport. The latter is available for £6.99 per month or £39.99 annually, and you can also add it as an additional channel on Amazon Prime.

According to Broadcast Now, BBC One and BBC Two will cover over 350 hours of the Games, and enlist a team of pundits including household sporting names like Michael Johnson, Chris Hoy, and Jessica Ennis-Hill. BBC’s coverage is expected to last from midnight to 9 p.m. It will be hosted by JJ Chalmers (midnight to 5 a.m.), Dan Walker and Sam Quek (5 a.m. to 9 a.m.), Hazel Irvine and Gabby Logan(9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), Jason Mohammad (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.), and Clare Balding and Alex Scott (7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.). All shows on BBC One and BBC Two can be watched live or on-demand on iPlayer.

The opening ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One on July 23, hosted by Clare Balding and Alex Scott, and with commentary by Hazel Irvine and Andrew Cotter.

Ahead of the Olympics, the BBC has released a trailer to give you a taste of what’s to come.

When Is The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The opening ceremony is a hallmark event of the Olympics. Whether you follow sports or not, the opening ceremony has always been a chance to witness a show-stopping celebration of Olympic tradition. It usually includes an artistic program by the host nation, a Parade of Nations to showcase each country’s participating athletes, and other Olympic customs such as the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.

For this year’s Olympics, the opening ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. on July 23 at Japan National Stadium in the Shinjuku neighbourhood of Tokyo, Japan. This means in the UK, it will start at 12 p.m. due to the eight hour time difference. It is expected to run until 4 p.m.

Where Can You Find The Timetable For The Olympics?

The first Olympics sporting events is scheduled to begin on July 21 with competitions for football and baseball. A full list of sporting events can be found on the Olympics site, and a detailed schedule with timings is available if you click on each individual sport.