8 Documentaries & Film About Cults On Netflix UK That'll Shock You To Your Core
From Wild Wild Country to The Invitation.
Cults. The word alone makes me simultaneously curious and terrified. And the public's morbid fascination with cult leaders, their members, the goings on inside these organisations, and just how people manage to get drawn in, makes for endless discussion. Whether it's documentaries or totally fictional, I'm there. And, luckily for me and all my fellow fascinated friends, the best TV shows and movies about cults on Netflix UK are just a click away.
According to the Guardian, there are three defining traits to a cult. They are:
- "A charismatic leader, who increasingly becomes an object of worship as the general principles that may have originally sustained the group lose power."
- "A process [of indoctrination or education is in use that can be seen as] coercive persuasion or thought reform [commonly called 'brainwashing']."
- "Economic, sexual, and other exploitation of group members by the leader and the ruling coterie."
Right so basically a whole lot of seriously scary stuff. And it's so easy to think "meh that would never happen to me!" But that's what everyone thinks at first... which is why these stories are so darn fascinating.
Read on for my pick of the best TV shows and movies about cults on Netflix UK.