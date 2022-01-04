Eleven days before comedy icon Betty White passed away in her sleep of natural causes at her Los Angeles home on Dec. 31, the beloved 99-year-old entertainer recorded one last message for her legion of fans. “She did a short little video for us,” Steve Boettcher, producer of the upcoming documentary film Betty White: A Celebration, revealed to Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 4.

“[White] looked amazing; she loved getting ‘glammed up,’ as she calls it, in her hair, makeup — she was just striking and beautiful,” Boettcher continued, describing the video message, which fans will be able to watch as part of the documentary when it’s released on what would have been White’s 100th birthday (Jan. 17). “She was smiling and really she wanted to thank her fans sincerely, from the bottom of her heart, for all the support over the years.”

While ET didn’t share a preview of Betty White: A Celebration, the producer told the outlet that he spent a lot of time with the Golden Girls alum and shared kind words about their time together. “She was happy and the eternal optimist,” Boettcher said, adding that she “has this unbelievable look at life and view of life and that it just rains through her entire career and her personal life.”

Boettcher added that “what’s fun about the film is that it shows Betty in … quiet moments. Betty at home, Betty with a few friends, Betty with animals, and it kind of shows maybe another side of Betty. Off the stage and out of the limelight, but still the Betty we all know and love."

Since White’s passing, tributes have been popping up everywhere, with seemingly everyone in entertainment singing her praises and expressing their sadness. Saturday Night Live chose to air an episode she hosted just a day later, and Betty White: A Celebration is surely being re-edited.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Betty White: A Celebration will still hit theaters on Jan. 17 as previously planned. Fans can find a theater playing it and purchase tickets now. The producers hope the “film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life — and experience what made her such a national treasure.”