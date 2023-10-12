Please do not be alarmed, remain calm. Beyoncé just made a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie premiere.

On Oct. 11, the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker walked the red carpet at the launch of her much-anticipated concert film at the Grove in Los Angeles, wearing a flowing Oscar de la Renta gown. Later in the evening, Swift “broke the internet,” as one fan put it, by paying tribute to Queen Bey who had attended the star-studded premiere.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” Swift wrote in a caption, along with a short clip of herself and Beyoncé playfully sharing popcorn at the event.

Swift continued: “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Swifties and the Beyhive couldn’t contain their excitement over the A-list exchange, with one fan declaring that Beyoncé and Swift “maximized their joint slay.”

“This video has stopped the world and broke the internet,” another fan commented on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Oh my gosh, is this real?! Queens of the music industry coming together,” another wrote, while one fan also declared that any online “fan wars” between their two fanbases are over “once and for all.”

Beyoncé wasn’t the only major name to have stopped by the Eras Tour movie premiere. Per Variety, Adam Sandler, Julia Garner, Maren Morris, Flava Flav, Karamo Brown, Hayley Kiyoko, Becca Tilley, Simu Liu, Molly Sims, Jennifer Meyer, and Mariska Hargitay were also in attendance.

“Every single person in this theater has been hand-selected and hand-picked and invited to this night because you’ve shown some sort of extra type of support for this tour,” Swift told invitees at the event. “I appreciate that more than you could possibly know.”

To the delight of fans, the “Anti Hero” hitmaker also announced ahead of the premiere that the Eras Tour film (which was set to hit theaters on Friday, Oct. 13) will now debut a day early due to “unprecedented demand.”