Long before the advent of TikTok and its many viral dances, choreographed crazes were born out of music videos. One such video was “Crazy In Love.”

The year was 2003 and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter had just launched her solo career, officially ending the run of Destiny’s Child. In May of that year, she dropped “Crazy In Love,” featuring her beau Jay-Z, as the lead track in her debut studio album Dangerously In Love. The track foreshadowed the success Beyoncé would later achieve.

The music video was legendary: Jay-Z rapped the intro as Beyoncé revved up for her signature strut. Then, she began her first verse, fully committed to floor choreography that would later be performed in stages, bars, and living rooms the world over. Her outfit would become iconic — so iconic, in fact, that Beyoncé recreated it on stage during her Renaissance World Tour over the weekend.

Beyoncé first appeared in the 2003 video in a low, scoop-neck tank top in sparkly silver, paired with denim booty shorts. She accessorized the ‘fit with a thin body harness that peered out from under her clothes and a pair of crimson red slingback pumps.

She changed into other ensembles later on, but the opening ensemble remains her most unforgettable. That’s probably why she decided to harken back to it exactly 20 years later.

Screenshot via YouTube

On July 29, during the New Jersey leg of her tour, keen-eyed members of the Beyhive noticed a special tribute ensemble. When the recognizable beats of “Crazy In Love” started blasting, Beyoncé strutted across the stage in a number that resembled the look from her video. Only this time, it’s been yassified (read: glammed up and bedazzled to the heavens).

The Ivy Park founder reinvented the tank and hot pants combo, wearing a scoop-neck top bedecked in rhinestones that she tucked into crystalized denim shorts. This time around, Beyoncé skipped the red stilettos and, instead, slipped into silver over-the-knee boots.

The shoes were covered in tiers of fringe, each string individually lined with crystals. The shimmering fringe added major drama to her iconic walk.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

She further accessorized her on-stage look with a metallic silver Western-style hat (an on-stage favorite of the singer), and shoulder-dusting earrings that dripped in diamonds.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Though the rest of her concert looks were utterly fashion-forward, this ensemble was the most meaningful. She’s truly in her renaissance era.