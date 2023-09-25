Every Time Blue Ivy Carter Stole The Show At Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour

Before she even appeared, the growing roar of the crowd at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, was the first sign that she was about to grace the Renaissance World Tour stage with her presence. From our view in AT&T’s luxe suite, the energy reverberated around our plush seats as fans awaited her arrival with bated breath. No, we aren’t talking about Beyoncé, but her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

On Sept. 21, the precocious 11-year-old surprised fans once again by appearing alongside Beyoncé at the Dallas stop of her latest tour. Since May, Blue has delighted audiences by popping up midway through select shows and dancing to her mom’s performances of “My Power” and “Black Parade.” Her brief cameos have taken the world by storm, igniting a viral TikTok dance trend and kickstarting a new fandom, the Ivy League, to support the budding talent. She even has some people, like Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia, thinking that the Beyoncé show is a “Blue Ivy concert.”

The eldest of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s three children has appeared at more than 15 Renaissance stops and has since been added to the tour’s credits as a dancer. One of her latest cameos at the AT&T Stadium is just one of many memorable moments from the tour, where the youngster donned a shiny silver ensemble, matching her mom’s dazzling number. Between those sparkly new outfits and her amazing dance moves, here are all the times Blue Ivy Carter stole the show during the Renaissance tour.

Blue Ivy’s Tour Debut In Paris

On May 26, Blue Ivy made her Renaissance stage debut two weeks after the tour kicked off in Sweden. Her appearance at the concert in Paris, France, made international headlines, as most expected Beyoncé’s daughter only to be in attendance — not on stage dancing to high-energy choreography for two songs.

Blue Ivy Becomes A Tour Fixture In London

With fans thinking that Blue Ivy’s Paris cameo was a one-off moment in the tour, she proved everyone wrong when she made her second appearance just a couple of days later during the first night of Beyoncé’s five-show run in London on May 29. By then, Blue Ivy was starting to go viral on TikTok, and she even helped boost the song “My Power” by 293% globally on Spotify.

The Blue Ivy Fans Show Support In Spain & Germany

With Beyoncé’s oldest setting the fandom on fire, the Beyhive swarmed to show their support for Blue Ivy. On June 8, an X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video of her reacting to a fan’s sign at the Barcelona stop. A week later in Cologne, Germany, fans waved blue-colored balloons during Blue Ivy’s portion of the show.

Blue Ivy Gains Confidence On Stage In Amsterdam & Frankfurt

As the European leg of the tour went on, fans noticed that Blue Ivy started to get more confident every time she went on stage. One fan commented on a video of her at the June 24 concert in Frankfurt, Germany, saying: “And that was how Blue took the Queen Bee title 🙌🏾.” She sometimes ends her performance with a heart-shaped hand signal (as pictured) before making her exit.

Blue Ivy Levels Up Her Tour Style In New Jersey

As the Renaissance started its North American leg, Blue Ivy made appearances in Philadephia, Chicago, and Detroit — where Beyoncé joined the crowd chanting Blue’s name. The mom-and-daughter duo continued to share more tender moments and major style moments, especially at the concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where they wore custom matching jerseys that fans wanted to get their hands on.

Blue Ivy’s “Hard Work” Dominates The Atlanta Stage

By the time Beyoncé’s Atlanta shows took place in August, Blue Ivy already had months under her belt as a tour dancer, and it showed. Even Destiny Child’s Kelly Rowland is “very proud” of the 11-year-old, according to E!. “She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do,” Rowland said.

Blue Ivy Makes Her Canada Debut In Vancouver

While the North American leg of the tour started in Toronto, Blue Ivy didn’t perform on stage in Canada until the Sept. 11 show in Vancouver. Her first Canadian performance earned a standing ovation, and you can see her react in total surprise in a fan’s TikTok video from the concert.

Blue Ivy’s Outfit Gets The Internet Talking In Seattle

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy wore custom matching outfits again — this time courtesy of Telfar. The sparkly tracksuits blew the Beyhive and Ivy League away, with fans wondering if it will be as hard to snag a Telfar tracksuit as it is to buy one of its viral tote bags.

Blue Ivy’s Reaction To Fans In Dallas

In September, Queen Bey took her tour to back to her home state of Texas for stops in Dallas and Houston. While it wasn’t too surprising that Blue Ivy showed up for this set of special shows, it was a shock to her to see how much love the crowds gave her. One fan video from her performance at the AT&T Stadium showed the dancer reacting in surprise to the crowd’s cheers after taking off her earpieces. After almost four months — and just a few stops left until the Renaissance tour wraps — it’s a delight to see that Blue Ivy is still stunned by the love fans have for her.