This ain’t Texas — it’s the Cowboy Carter Tour. After months of teasing and a delayed announcement, Beyoncé finally kicked off her Cowboy Carter Tour on April 28, playing her first of five shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

The tour promotes her country-influenced 2024 album Cowboy Carter, for which she finally won the Grammy for Album of the Year after four previous nominations. Needless to say, the show was a long-overdue celebration.

In true Queen Bey fashion, the singer declared on one of her tour T-shirts, “This is not a country show. This is a Beyoncé show.” The Cowboy Carter Tour lives up to that promise while still proving that she’s always been country, incorporating old hits and twangy twists with the genre-blurring highlights of Cowboy Carter.

Despite her warning, the Beyhive showed out for opening night in their Western bests, donning glittering cowboy hats, assless chaps, and “denim on denim on denim on denim,” as Bey sings on her Post Malone collaboration, “LEVII’S JEANS.”

Alex Slitz/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

For her previous outing, the Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé unexpectedly began the show by slowing things down, opening with an array of older ballads in her catalog. After the first act, the party truly began, with Bey playing Renaissance in order and incorporating some of her older hits as she saw fit, ending with the album’s finale “SUMMER RENAISSANCE.”

This time around, Beyoncé began her Cowboy Carter show with none other than her album opener, “AMERIICAN REQUIEM.”

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Setlist

Below, read Beyoncé’s complete Cowboy Carter Tour setlist from opening night in Los Angeles. Given Bey’s history, she might have some tricks up her sleeve for future shows. So, even if you want spoilers, be aware that this list is subject to change.

“AMERIICAN REQUIEM” “BLACKBIIRD” “The Star-Spangled Banner” “Freedom” “YA YA” (mixed with “Why Don’t You Love Me”) “OH LOUISIANA” (Interlude) “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” “SPAGHETTII” (mixed with “Run the World (Girls)”) “Formation” “MY HOUSE” “Diva” “I Been On” (Interlude) “ALLIIGATOR TEARS” “JUST FOR FUN” “PROTECTOR” “FLAMENCO”

More to come...