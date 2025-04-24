Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour Might Be Longer Than You Think

Beyoncé is getting ready to hit the road once again — and it’s sure to be a spectacle as usual. The singer kicks off her Cowboy Carter Tour on April 28 in Los Angeles, and this time around, she’s only hitting up a few cities across the U.S. and Europe, meaning this show will be a special event for lucky attendees.

Queen Bey pulls out all the stops on tour, with her last outing, the Renaissance World Tour, being her most extravagant and visually stunning show yet. Given that Cowboy Carter has fewer stops, she could be more inclined to make it even more fabulous — and that could mean a longer show than usual.

How Long Will Beyoncé’s Show Last?

Beyoncé’s previous tour featured her longest show yet — the Renaissance World Tour lasted about two and a half hours.

However, select concerts ran a tad shorter when Bey decided to cut an entire act consisting of the songs “Thique,” “All Up In Your Mind, and “Drunk In Love.” When Bey did perform them, it was a major event for the Beyhive.

Alex Slitz/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

If Bey pulls a similar trick with the Cowboy Carter setlist, then some shows might run a little shorter than usual. Otherwise, it’s safe to assume that the Cowboy Carter Tour will have a similar runtime as the Renaissance Tour, lasting about two and a half hours.

In the past, Beyoncé’s concerts would be less than two hours, with only her co-headlining tours with Jay-Z crossing that threshold. Now that she’s regularly putting on stadium-sized spectacles, you can expect to get your money’s worth with a lengthier show.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.