Beyoncé Just Made History With Her New Country Song

Beyoncé is already making history in her yeehaw era. On Feb. 20, her new single “Texas Hold ‘Em” debuted at number one on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. This makes the singer the first Black female artist ever to top the chart.

“Texas Hold ‘Em” amassed 19.2 million streams and 39,000 copies in sales in its first four days, taking the top spot from Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves’ Grammy-winning hit “I Remember Everything,” which led the chart for an astounding 20 weeks. Bey’s other new song, “16 Carriages,” also made it to the Top 10, charting at No. 9.

Bey sits in good company at the top of Hot Country Songs. She and Taylor Swift are the only two solo female artists to debut at No. 1 on the chart, with Swift previously achieving the feat with “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” and “All Too Well (10-Minute Version)” in 2021.

When it comes to the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart, Bey also fared well, with “Texas Hold ‘Em” landing at No. 2 behind Jack Harlow’s “Lovin’ On Me.” However, early predictions for next week’s chart have her snagging the top spot.

Beyoncé supports Jay-Z as he accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans have been waiting for Beyoncé to go country since the release of her 2022 album Renaissance, which came with an “act i” moniker. After Variety reported that she had recorded country music, which was not found on Renaissance, the Beyhive speculated that “act ii” would be country-focused.

When Beyoncé showed up to the Grammys on Feb. 4 with a large cowboy hat, she had entered her country era. A week later, she teased new music in a Super Bowl ad for Verizon, before announcing the release of “act ii” and dropping the two new songs that confirmed her genre pivot.

Her upcoming album, the title of which has yet to be confirmed, is scheduled to be released on March 29.