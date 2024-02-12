While Usher delighted Super Bowl viewers as the halftime show headliner on Sunday, Feb. 11, it was Beyoncé who broke the internet.

Her unexpected announcements were three-fold: First, she debuted her Verizon commercial teasing new music; then she announced an entirely new album, coming out on March 29; and she dropped two new Western-inspired songs, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” (further fueling speculation that her next album is fully country).

A fashion girl through and through, the cover art for each of her two new tracks features a stylish look with a country girl flare.

Beyoncé’s Metallic Undergarments

Beyoncé’s new single “Texas Hold ‘Em” may be about life in her home state, but the outfit she wore on the cover would look more appropriate on Mars. She wore a two-piece lingerie set made of sheet metal.

While the “CUFF IT” singer is no stranger to cone bras, she took the pointy cups to the metallic extreme. On top, she wore nothing but metallic silver bra connected by more reflective hardware.

Meanwhile, her bottoms — if you can call them that at all — were even more daring. Queen Bey donned a mirrored crotch cover shaped like a heart. The flimsy metal was held up by dual chains that dangled from a metal belt that circled her waist.

Her only actual article of clothing came in the form of a cropped blazer, which was left wide open. Beyoncé then accessorized with massive silver earrings and a simple black cowboy hat — the perfect embodiment of the country genre she’s tackling.

Her “16 Carriages” Look

For the cover art of her second single, Bey leaned into a more classically Western look. She wore a studded button-up fastened to the collar, again, topping off her look with a cowboy hat.

The Easter Eggs Were There All Along

Keen Beyhive members theorized that Beyoncé has been dropping Easter eggs about a country album for weeks. Her alien-cowboy ensembles for the Renaissance World Tour — regularly featured shimmery silver cowboy hats — were seeming pieces of the puzzle.

Perhaps the biggest Easter egg, however, was when she showed up to the 2024 Grammys a week ago in a Western-inspired ensemble, replete with the staple accessory in ivory.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Saloon-style fashion at its finest.