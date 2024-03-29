If Jolene wasn’t already afraid of Dolly Parton, she must be in hiding now, because Beyoncé is coming after her. As long speculated by the Beyhive and teased by Parton herself, Bey covers the country legend’s 1973 hit “Jolene” on her new album, Cowboy Carter. But the singer spins the track with an updated narrative.

Parton introduces “Jolene” in the interlude, “Dolly P,” and cleverly nods to “Sorry” from Beyoncé’s 2016 Lemonade album. The track famously called out “Becky with the good hair,” after the singer revealed her husband Jay-Z’s infidelity.

“Hey Miss Honey B, it's Dolly P,” Parton greets the singer. “You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about? Reminds me of someone I knew back when, except she has flamin’ locks of auburn hair. Bless her heart. Just a hair of a different color, but it hurts just the same.”

How Beyoncé Changed “Jolene”

Dolly Parton performs at an NFL game in November 2023. Brandon Sloter/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

“Dolly P” transitions straight into “Jolene,” which has been modernized without losing its country touch. While the melody and classic hook are kept intact, Beyoncé has reinvented “Jolene” to fit her own story, singing from the perspective of a wife and mother to a random woman who is trying to take her longtime husband.

“We been deep in love for twenty years,” she sings on the first verse. “I raised that man, I raised his kids, I know my man better than he knows himself.” Rather than beg and plead for Jolene to let her keep her man, Bey threatens her to leave or else — no “please” necessary. “Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, I'm warnin’ you, don't come pull my man,” the chorus now goes.

The connection to “Sorry” seems intentional, with “Jolene” playing as if Bey is addressing “Becky with the good hair” for the last time and telling her to stay away now that she and her husband reconciled. “I crossed those valleys, highs and lows and everything between,” she sings on the bridge. “You did roll in like tumbling weeds, good and happy, ‘cause you can't dig up our planted seeds.”

Beyoncé’s “Jolene” Lyrics

Read the lyrics of Beyoncé’s twist on “Jolene” below.

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'm warnin’ you, don't come pull my man (Jolene)

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Don't take the chance because you think you can

You’re beautiful beyond compare

Takes more than beauty and seductive stares

To come between a family and a happy man

Jolene, I'm a woman too

Thе games you're playin', nothing new

So you don't want no hеat with me, Jolene

We been deep in love for twenty years

I raised that man, I raised his kids

I know my man better than he knows himself (Hah, wait)

I can easily understand why you're attracted to my man

But you don't want this smoke, so shoot your shot for someone else (You heard me)

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'm warnin’ you, woman, find you your own man

Jolene, I know I’m a queen, Jolene

I'm still a Creole banjee bitch from Louisiana (Don’t try me)

There's a thousand girls in every room that act as desperate as you too

You a bird, go on and sing your tune, Jolene (What?)

I had to have this talk with you’ cause I hate to have to act the fool

Your peace depends on how you move, Jolene

Me and my man crossed those valleys

Highs and lows and everything between

You did roll in like tumbling weeds

I sleep good happy, 'cause you can’t dig up our planted seeds

I know my man's gon' stand by me breathing in my gentle breeze (Ah)

I crossed those valleys

Highs and lows and everything between

You did roll in like tumbling weeds

Good and happy, 'cause you can't dig up our planted seeds

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I’ma stand by her, she will stand by me, Jolene

I'ma stand by him, he gon' stand by me (I’ma stand by her, she gon’ stand by me)

I'ma stand by him, he gon' stand by me, Jolene