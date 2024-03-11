Dolly Parton Teased A Beyoncé Collab That’s “Probably” On The Way

Saddle up country music fans: A Dolly Parton and Beyoncé collaboration might be on the way.

Queen Bey shocked fans during the 2024 Super Bowl when she dropped two country tracks, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” and announced that her new album will be released on March 29, serving as the second part of her three-act Renaissance project.

Following Bey’s move into the genre, fans began to speculate that Parton might be featured on the forthcoming release in some capacity. Now, the queen of country herself has confirmed that a “Dollyoncé” duet is indeed a possibility.

“I think she's recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about,” Parton disclosed in a recent interview with Knox News. “I love her! She's a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

The country music star also revealed that she’s wanted Beyoncé to cover the 1973 hit for quite some time, adding that the pair have been in contact on several occasions. “We've kind of sent messages back and forth through the years,” Parton continued. “She and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great.”

Parton didn’t specify whether the possible “Jolene” cover would be a duet or a solo release, but the singer recently expressed interest in working with Beyoncé on a new rendition of the country classic. “Oh, that would be great,” she told Etalk in November 2023 when asked about recording a cover with Bey.

The “9 to 5” hitmaker also recently congratulated Beyoncé on becoming the first Black woman to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton wrote on Instagram. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country No. 1 single. Can’t wait to hear the full album! Love, Dolly.”