Dolly Parton Congratulates Beyoncé On History-Making Country Chart Success

Dolly Parton just gave Beyoncé her seal of approval. The country music star took to Instagram on Feb. 22 to congratulate Queen Bey on becoming the first Black woman to reach number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton wrote in a message. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country No 1 single. Can’t wait to hear the full album! Love, Dolly.”

Beyoncé left the Beyhive buzzing on Feb. 11 when she surprise dropped not one, but two country tracks during the 2024 Super Bowl, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” and announced the release of her forthcoming country album, Renaissance II.

Bey later made history with “Texas Hold ‘Em” after it topped the Billboard Hot Country chart with 19.2 million streams and 39,000 copies sold. Meanwhile, “16 Carriages” also made it into the Top 10, charting at No. 9.

Fans were quick to praise Parton’s support, with one fan commenting on Instagram, “Legends supporting legends!”

“The Queen has spoken,” another user wrote under the post, while one fan also commented, “Another example of how Dolly treats everyone with respect.”

Dolly Parton performs live. Gary Miller/WireImage/Getty Images

Dolly Is Down For A Beyoncé Collab

Parton’s congratulatory message comes just a few months after expressing interest in a Beyoncé duet. Speaking to Etalk in Nov. 2023, the country star was asked about recording a cover of her 1973 hit “Jolene” with Bey.

“Oh that would be great,” she replied, adding that she might record a new album “just for that reason” alone. When the host said Beyoncé would likely agree to a collaboration, Parton joked, “She might ... if not I’ll go drag her down and make her sing anyhow.”

The success of Bey’s move into country follows a recent spate of fan backlash against the KYKC country radio station in Oklahoma, who reportedly refused to play “Texas Hold ‘Em” upon its initial release.

The station later clarified on Facebook that they “didn’t physically have” the song, adding, “Now we do. Love it.” KYKC’s general manager, Roger Harris, also said they “initially refused to play it in the same manner if someone requested us to play The Rolling Stones on our country station.”