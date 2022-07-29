The Beyhive Are Buzzing About Beyoncé’s Renaissance Album

Ring the alarm, because Queen Bey is officially back. Yes, on July 29, Beyoncé finally dropped what is perhaps the most anticipated album of the year so far, Renaissance, and if social media offers any indication, the singer’s latest release has exceeded all expectations.

The first cut from the 28-time Grammy winner’s new album arrived in the form of lead single “Break My Soul” – a thumping ‘90s-inspired house track, featuring samples from Robin S’s 1993 hit “Show Me Love” and Big Freeda’s “Explode.” Speaking previously to Bustle, Big Freeda revealed the track encourages listeners to “let go of stresses in life, of relationship stress, work stress, pandemic stress.”

In an Instagram post shared ahead of the album’s release, the “Single Ladies” hitmaker explained her vision and inspiration for Renaissance. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.” She continued, “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Beyoncé also previously released the official Renaissance track listing via her Instagram Story, teasing the likes of “Alien Superstar,” “Cozy,” “Thique,” and “Pure/Honey.” When the album officially dropped on Jul. 29, the “Formation” singer thanked fans in a rare social media statement. “I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection,” she said. “I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early.”

Now, with the “Beynaissance” upon us, the Beyhive have been quick to share their early reactions to the hotly-anticipated drop across social media, with some claiming their “lives will never be the same.”

“This album is truly a sonic experience,” wrote one adoring fan, adding, “I’m taking it all in. The pristine vocals. The flawless production & transitions. The empowering messages. Beyoncé, you have outdone yourself again.”

“If this is what Beyoncé was doing in the house the whole quarantine, LOCK US BACK UP,” another fan joked.

Keep scrolling for some of the best memes and tweets about Beyoncé’s Renaissance.