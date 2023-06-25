Not all heroes wear capes — unless they’re Ivy Park. When Beyoncé nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction at her Renaissance Tour stop in Germany on June 21, one of her loyal longtime backup dancers expertly swooped in to save the queen. What’s more, Bey’s savior — one of the identical Les Twins brothers, Larry Bourgeois and Laurent Bourgeois — thwarted the near-nip-slip in her self-designed neon pink tour look’s key-hole cutout so stealthily that fans at home (let alone those in Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion) barely even noticed anything was amiss when the video went viral on social media. Credit also goes to Queen Bey for showing why she’s “that girl” and not missing a beat of her 2022 hit, “Break My Soul,” of course.

“The professionalism, the slickness, the simplicity in his movement placing her own hand where she needed to cover! Too good,” one user commented on a TikTok clip of the onstage save, while another added, “Now that is talent. That he saw something happening and didn’t miss a beat while performing and allowed her to fix it. Love Les Twins.” Meanwhile, a third fan wrote, “Somebody getting a RAISE!!!,” and someone else joked, “Les twins saved the les twins.”

The French sibling duo, who fans might recognize from 2018’s Coachella, aka Beychella, recently opened up about their special bond with the 32-time Grammy winner on CTV’s The Social. “You cannot be the best in the world and [not] want to have the best performer with you,” Laurent told the Canadian talk show hosts. “She’s sick.” Larry, for his part, added, “She’s Beyoncé. No matter what happens or who’s with her, Beyoncé is still going to kill it.”‌‌

Aside from the onstage mishap Beyoncé narrowly avoided, that particular costume change had a special significance. “I’m proud to be among the very talented Black designers featured in last night’s show to celebrate Juneteenth,” the “America Has a Problem” singer captioned a collection of Instagram photos of her hot pink gloved Ivy Park look in Amsterdam, on June 19.

In the same caption, she also revealed her inspirations for the bodycon sequin gown, which featured a crisscross halter-style neckline and daring side-slit, sharing, “I started designing this collection over a year ago. I was so engulfed in all things RENAISSANCE and was inspired by Studio 54, Bob Mackie and the disco era. I wanted to do a modern twist using the signature IVY PARK neon and bring disco to the beach in this swim collection. I’m so happy to share this with you and even more proud to launch it for the first time on the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.”

And, yes, Beyoncé’s backup dancers wore her new Ivy Park collection, during the set too, so they were perfectly outfitted when the time came for one of them to save their Queen Bey.