Please do not be alarmed, remain calm, do not attempt to leave the dance floor — Beyoncé’s 2023 Renaissance World Tour has commenced. On May 10, members of the Beyhive traveled to Stockholm, Sweden, to witness the opening night of her first tour in five years. This marks the first time the 32-time Grammy winner has performed songs from her seventh studio album Renaissance, which have not received any music videos or live performances. The setlist includes Renaissance hits “Break My Soul” and “Cuff It,” along with classics dating back to the early 2000s.

Since her last tour in 2018, Beyoncé released the critically acclaimed Renaissance album, her first solo effort in seven years, but that’s not the only new music she’s given fans. In 2019, she put out The Lion King: The Gift, a soundtrack inspired by Disney’s live-action film in which she plays Nala, before releasing a companion film Black Is King a year later. With so many new songs to fit alongside her older hits, creating the Renaissance Tour setlist was always going to be a challenge.

After months of creating dream setlists and imagining the camp visuals she could create, fans finally know what Beyoncé is performing on her long-awaited world tour.

Here is Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour setlist.

Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour Setlist

“Dangerously In Love” “Flaws and All” “1 + 1” “I Care” “I’M THAT GIRL” “COZY” “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” “Lift Off” “CUFF IT” “ENERGY” “BREAK MY SOUL” “Formation” “Diva” “Run the World (Girls)” “MY POWER” “Black Parade” “Savage (Remix)”

This post will be updated live as the setlist comes in.