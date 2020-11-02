So, Beyoncé Is An *Actual* Beekeeper Now

Listen up, Beyhive, because your "Queen B" is now your "Queen Bee." In a new interview with British Vogue, Beyoncé surprised fans with a previously unknown fact: she's a beekeeper. "I've had them at my house for a while now," she told the magazine of her beehives, which are located in her backyard. And yes, she knows her new hobby is unexpected.

"I know it's random," the Black Is King creator said, "but I have two beehives. Real ones." Unfortunately, the music icon declined to share just how involved she is in the beekeeping process. However, she did mention that her family harvests plenty of honey. "I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year," she added.

While some fans might assume that the singer's beekeeping hobby was inspired by the name of her fanbase, which is referred to lovingly as "the Beyhive," she actually has a much more practical reason for doing it. "I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies," she explained, adding that honey has a ton of beneficial healing properties.

Beyoncé is definitely onto something. According to the Mayo Clinic, there's anecdotal evidence that honey contains traces of flower pollen, and repeated exposure can be used to treat some allergies. Allergies aren't her only concern, though. Despite being notoriously private about her personal life, the singer spoke openly about how she's approached difficult topics with her kids during their time in quarantine, from ongoing social and political unrest to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an eight-year-old," she said. "My best advice is to love them harder than ever." Like many other parents, the star has found that current events necessitated meaningful check-ins and conversations with her kids. She also stressed how important it is to let children know that "they are never too young to contribute to changing the world."

Beyoncé also gave fans a window into her close relationship with Blue. "[She] saw some of the reactions to the 'Brown Skin Girl' video, as well as some of the videos from the philanthropic work I've done this year," she said, explaining that they're each other's biggest cheerleaders. "When I tell her I'm proud of her, she tells me that she's proud of me and that I'm doing a good job. It's teeeeeew much sweetness. She melts my heart."

Toward the end of the interview, Beyoncé opened up about something else that melts her heart: Christmas. "I love Christmas," she said, adding that her three-year-old twins are now old enough understand and celebrate. Already, she has plans for the entire family to decorate cookies and collect ornaments. "Blue leaves milk and cookies for Santa, and always leaves the most beautiful letters for him," she said. "I love the joy and wonderment of children on Christmas. It makes me feel like a kid."