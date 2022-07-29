They don’t call Beyoncé the Queen for nothing. The singer who just released her seventh studio album Renaissance on July 29 is one of the most successful recording artists of all time. After starting her career as the frontwoman of the girl group Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé's solo career began in 2003 with the Dangerously in Love album that spawned hit songs “Crazy In Love” and “Baby Boy.”

Since then, Beyoncé has stayed a hit-maker in the music scene — her new single “Break My Soul” was the biggest solo song debut by a female artist to date in 2022 — and regularly draws large crowds for her in-person, event-like tours.

But she’s also dabbled in various other businesses to build a massive wealth, including creating and running a popular activewear line, an ownership stake in a streaming music service, and an interest in the cannabis space that will have hemp and CBD enthusiasts excited. With all of that on the table, it’s no surprise that she has racked up a large stack of coins. Here’s exactly how Beyoncé became a multi-millionaire.

7 Ways Beyoncé Has Made Millions

1. Music

Beyoncé is still very much an artist first and foremost, though singers and musicians commonly don’t make the bulk of their money from their craft. Still, when you’ve had as long and successful a career as Queen Bey has, music sales contribute significantly to the bottom line.

Destiny’s Child officially disbanded in 2006, but the group has reportedly sold over 60 million albums worldwide (though it should be noted, Beyoncé had to split those earnings between the other members of the group). Her solo career hasn’t seen quite as high numbers, especially as the industry moved towards streaming, but the album sales are nothing to laugh at. Her debut album Dangerously In Love sold 11 million albums, 2006’s B’Day and 2008’s I Am…Sasha Fierce sold 8 million each, and 4 sold approximately 3 million. Beyoncé surprised everyone in 2013 with her self-titled album, which broke iTunes records for most album sales in the first week, and followed that up with her 2016 acclaimed visual album Lemonade that ended the year as the highest-selling album of the year. Bey has received 79 Grammy nominations throughout her career — the highest of any female artist in Grammy history — and has won 28 of those awards.

In 2019, the London Evening Standard estimated that Beyoncé has made $13 million from album sales — a number that will only rise with Renaissance.

2. Touring

Beyoncé and Jay-Z perform onstage during the "On the Run II" Tour. Kevin Winter/PW18/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyoncé concerts are events unto themselves, and the singer rakes in a good chunk of change from ticket sales. Her highest grossing tour stop to date was when she played Wembley Stadium for the Formation tour — the two sold-out shows alone brought in over $15 million. Beyoncé cashed in over $250 million for that tour in its entirety.

Other high earners include the 2009-2010 I Am... world tour at $119.5 million, the 2013-2014 Mrs. Carter world tour at $229.7 million, and the two On The Run tours with husband Jay-Z which grossed over $360 million in total.

Beyoncé also headlined the Coachella music festival in 2018, but her pay from the gig is disputed. Older reports put her pay at $4 million, which is half of what both The Weeknd received for headlining in 2022 when he replaced Kanye West, and what Ariana Grande made for her appearance in 2019. But a Billboard article suggests that Bey’s check was actually between $8 and $12 million, which feels more in line with what she’s worth.

3. Merchandising

Before Ivy Park, Beyoncé created a clothing line with her mother. House of Deréon, named after her grandmother, launched in 2006 before closing shop in 2012. Her activewear line Ivy Park was first launched in 2014 in collaboration with Topshop and business partner Sir Philip Green before Bey expanded the clothing line into a standalone company in 2016. Two years later she took over full ownership of the brand and stewarded a partnership with Adidas. The 2020 merchandising drop sold out in a day.

Another winter-themed collection with Adidas, Icy Park, also sold out within a few days when it released in 2021. The details of her deal with Adidas weren’t made public, but the athletic company is reportedly expecting even more profit from Ivy Park than it did from Kanye West’s Yeezy brand, which earned over $1.5 billion in sales in 2019.

Beyoncé's teaser for her winterwear line, Icy Park. Beyoncé/Icy Park

4. Streaming Service Tidal

Tidal, the streaming music service started by Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z, saw a large list of A-List musicians jumping on as early investors. It seems that strategy has paid dividends for the initial 15 artists: according to Billboard, “each act was gifted 3% in equity of Tidal in an effort to provide exclusive content that would help drive value for the subscription price.” Though streaming exclusives quickly became a thing of the past, the equity deal proved its worth when Jay-Z sold his majority share of Tidal to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a $297 million deal, which ended up paying out $8.9 million to each of the initial stakeholders including Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Kanye West, Rihanna and more.

Beyoncé attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

5. Endorsements

Queen Bey has been a longtime face of many brands, including L'Oréal and Pepsi. She first appeared with the soda brand in 2004 and re-upped her contract a decade later with a $50 million pricetag. Her five-year L'Oréal contract is reportedly worth $4.7 million. The singer has also historically had deals with Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, H&M, and more.

6. Acting & Film Gigs

While not her primary gig, Beyoncé has dabbled in Hollywood as an actress in several movies. IMDb reports that her films have a total box office gross of over $3 billion. Of course she didn’t get to pocket that full amount, but her roles in films ranging from Austin Powers to Obsessed have certainly added to her bottom line. Bey also lent her voice to the 2019 remake of The Lion King, which The Hollywood Reporter speculated earned her $15 million (though Vibe suggests an even higher figure of $25 million).

In 2020 it was reported that Disney was doubling down on their partnership with Bey with a $100 million contract for her work on three more projects, including Black Is King and a reported feature on the forthcoming Black Panther 2 soundtrack.

Beyoncé also struck a deal with Netflix to bring her Homecoming tour documentary to the streaming service. The deal is estimated to be worth $60 million and involves two more as-yet unannounced projects.

7. Other Business Ventures

Beyoncé is the latest celebrity to jump on the cannabis/CBD train and recently announced that she’s building a hemp and honey farm. “I discovered CBD on my last tour, and I’ve experienced its benefits for soreness and inflammation,” Beyoncé told Harper’s Bazaar in 2021. “It helped with my restless nights and the agitation that comes from not being able to fall asleep. Now I’m building a hemp and a honey farm. I’ve even got hives on my roof!” There’s no word about if and when she’ll start selling to the public, but we know it’ll be flying off of the shelves when she does.

The singer also became a key investor in an Atlanta-based flavored water brand called Lemon Perfect. “I don’t typically enjoy drinks without added sugar, but Lemon Perfect is delicious,” Beyoncé said in a statement on the Lemon Perfect website. “It was an easy decision to invest in something that not only tastes great and is healthy, but also, and most importantly, allows choosing a healthier lifestyle to be affordable and accessible to everyone.” Beyoncé didn’t disclose how much she invested in the brand but Lemon Perfect recently received $31 million from a group of investors, upping their total valuation to over $100 million.

What is Beyoncé's Net Worth?

Queen Bey has her hands in a lot of things, and her net worth is estimated to be $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Of course, she’s also married to Jay-Z who is himself worth over $1 billion. Not too shabby for the Carter household!