Get ready for your soul (or at least your bank account) to be broken, because Queen Bey is coming to a city near you soon. Three months after releasing Renaissance, her first solo studio album in six years, “CUFF IT” singer Beyoncé has finally confirmed — in a very low-key way — that she’s embarking on a 2023 world tour to promote her seventh studio album.

On Oct. 22 at the inaugural Wearable Art Gala, the 28-time Grammy winner auctioned off a “UNIQUE opportunity,” referencing her fan-favorite track “ALIEN SUPERSTAR,” to see one of her upcoming shows. The listing confirms that the Renaissance tour will kick off in the summer of 2023, calling it “one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time” and assuring international fans that Bey will take the tour worldwide.

That VIP package included two concert tickets, first class airfare to select cities, a three-night hotel stay, and to top it off, a guided backstage tour from Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson. According to Variety, the winning bidder paid between $45,000 and $50,000 for the honor of seeing Bey, which hopefully will not indicate the price range for normal Renaissance tour tickets.

Beyoncé has yet to announce or comment on the tour, but that may be changing soon. In September, Page Six reported that Beyoncé would embark on a global stadium trek in 2023, with sources telling the outlet that many stadiums around the world have been booked and tickets would go on sale “in the coming weeks.” Given the report and the auction’s confirmation, a Renaissance tour announcement is imminent.

The Renaissance tour would mark Beyoncé’s first live shows in five years, after she last co-headlined the On The Run II Tour with her husband Jay-Z in 2018. The singer was rumored to have planned a world tour in 2020 to promote The Lion King: The Gift and its accompanying Black Is King film, but dates were inevitably scrapped due to lockdown. Her last solo jaunt was the Formation World Tour in 2016. Both of her previous tours commenced at the beginning of summer, starting in June and April, meaning fans can likely expect a similar timeline for her upcoming tour.