12 Photos Of Beyoncé’s Best VMAs Moments From 2000 to 2022

Bey announced her first pregnancy onstage in 2011. Years later, Blue Ivy walked the red carpet with her.
Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Alongside Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, Beyoncé makes her VMAs debut with Destiny’s Child. The girl group won Best R&B Video for “Say My Name.” They returned to the 2001 VMAs and won the same category with “Survivor.”
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
After the release of her first solo album, Beyoncé performed “Baby Boy” and “Crazy in Love” during the 2003 VMAs. That year, she won awards for Best Female Video, Best R&B Video, and Best Choreography.