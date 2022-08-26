It’s safe to say that Beyoncé broke the Internet (again) with “BREAK MY SOUL” and the rollout of Renaissance, which quickly became the first album by a woman to reach No. 1 in nearly a year (Adele’s 30 was the last). The album didn’t just enthrall the Beyhive with its extremely dance-able music, but it also featured plenty of meaningful nods to Beyoncé’s creative forebears: from her “most fabulous” Uncle Jonny to the the iconic women honored on her “BREAK MY SOUL (THE QUEENS REMIX)” with Madonna.

The best part? This is only the beginning of Beyoncé’s Renaissance, which she’s described as a “three-act project ... recorded over three years” during the lockdown. So, yes, there’s even more on the way. You’d think that all this buzz would make it the perfect time for Beyoncé to appear (and maybe even perform) at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28. But as you’ve probably realized by now, the record-breaking Grammy winner doesn’t always take the typical route when it comes to promoting her music, and sometimes, that means skipping award shows.

Though if history repeats itself, Beyoncé might perform at the 2022 VMAs, seeing as she’s taken the stage for every previous album cycle in 2003, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2014, and 2016. But as of Aug. 24, Beyoncé is not listed as one of the performers at the 2022 VMAs, and she’s only up for one award. That’s not a snub situation, though, because Renaissance simply came out after the 2022 VMA nomination period, so it will have to be considered for next year’s ceremony.

“BREAK MY SOUL” is her singular nod this time around, made possible because the Song of Summer category had a later voting window. Beyoncé remains the most decorated artist in VMAs history with 29 wins.

If you think that one nomination is enough to beckon Beyoncé to the ceremony, well — it’s great to be an optimist. But based on Queen Bey’s track record with past shows, an appearance seems unlikely. Last year, for example, Beyoncé had three nominations but skipped the VMAs to enjoy a yacht vacation instead, according to her Instagram.

And it looks like history may be repeating itself this time around, too. On Aug. 23, TMZ reported that Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and their kids had boarded a yacht in Croatia, apparently beginning another family vacation. If this trip is anything like last year’s, you can probably expect it to continue well into September, making the odds of a VMA visit very slim.