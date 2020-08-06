Meet The All-Star Cast Of Big Brother 22

The newest installment of Big Brother has officially begun and it's already shaping up to be one of the most competitive seasons to date. This is mostly thanks to the Big Brother 22 cast, which is made up of some of the finest former houseguests to ever set foot inside the Big Brother house.

This marks the first all stars season to take place since 2006. Unlike previous seasons, the identities of the cast members were kept secret right up until the season premiere. That’s because, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, production brought in more cast members than needed, assuming at least some of them might test positive for the disease and therefore would be barred from participating.

“We flew in a bunch of people, more than 16,” Big Brother host Julie Chen told CBSN Los Angeles, per Us Weekly, during a virtual interview prior to the premiere. “And some people I thought were definitely going in the house, they tested positive for COVID-19 so they couldn’t go in. And I thought, ‘Well, expect the unexpected.’ … I’ll just find out when I need to find out.”

Here are all the competitors making their grand return for this all-star season.

Christmas Abbott

CBS

Age: 38

Previously Appeared On: Season 19

Occupation: Fitness Entrepreneur

Why She Wants To Return: “I broke my foot last time and I want to show how strong of a player I am. I want to WIN THE $500K this time!”

David Alexander

CBS

Age: 30

Previously Appeared On: Season 21

Occupation: Senior sales rep

Why He Wants To Return: “I think we can all learn something from failure. Last year was very tough to have a once in a lifetime opportunity go the way that it did. I’m looking forward to competing in an HOH, to actually voting and just playing this very interesting social game.”

Nicole Anthony

CBS

Age: 25

Previously Appeared On: Season 21

Occupation: Podcast host

Why She Wants To Return: “I want vindication! Last time, Michie got my confetti, and this time it is mine. I want it.”

Dani Briones

CBS

Age: 33

Previously Appeared On: Season 8 and Season 13

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Why She Wants To Return: “I want to bring back the old-school Big Brother game play… also want to finally get my W!”

Cody Calafiore

CBS

Age: 29

Previously Appeared On: Season 16

Occupation: Soccer coach

Why He Wants To Return: “I want to play Big Brother again because of money, money, money, and monayyyyyyy.”

Kevin "KC" Campbell

CBS

Age: 40

Previously Appeared On: Season 11

Occupation: Ad agency executive

Why He Wants To Return: “Getting eliminated on finale night, plus having legends come on the show saying I was the person to win but then didn’t, hurt. I want to prove to myself and America that I’m an underrated player who deserves to reclaim his lost crown.”

Tyler Crispen

CBS

Age: 25

Previously Appeared On: Season 20

Occupation: Entrepreneur/social media influencer

Why He Wants To Return: “To help [fellow BB20 houseguest and now-girlfriend] Angela [Rummans] open her plant-based restaurant.”

Bayleigh Dayton

CBS

Age: 27

Previously Appeared On: Season 20

Occupation: Model

Why She Wants To Return: “The first time I played Big Brother, I was distracted by a showmance and a pregnancy. Now, I have no distractions and I’m ready to play.”

Nicole Franzel

CBS

Age: 28

Previously Appeared On: Season 16 and Season 18

Occupation: Social media influencer

Why She Wants To Return: “I love the game, I love everything about it. The fangirl in me could never turn it down. I’m also here to become the first EVER two-time winner, no big deal.”

Memphis Garrett

CBS

Age: 37

Previously Appeared On: Season 10

Occupation: Restaurateur

Why He Wants To Return: “To win this time.”

Enzo Palumbo

CBS

Age: 42

Previously Appeared On: Season 12

Occupation: Insurance adjuster

Why He Wants To Return: “I want to play to seal my legacy, not only as being part of one of the best alliances, but now one of the greatest to ever play! #facts.”

Janelle Pierzina

CBS

Age: 40

Previously Appeared On: Season 6, Season 7, and Season 14

Occupation: Real estate agent

Why She Wants To Return: “It is the greatest and most challenging game that I have ever played. I have a lot I have to prove myself.”

Kaysar Ridha

CBS

Age: 39

Previously Appeared On: Season 6 and Season 7

Occupation: Biotech executive

Why He Wants To Return: “I’m obsessed with being better than I once was.”

Da'Vonne Rogers

CBS

Age: 32

Previously Appeared On: Season 17 and Season 18

Occupation: Acting coach

Why She Wants To Return: “I have some things that I need to prove to myself. I’m fully aware of what my biggest errors were during my first two seasons, so I know exactly what NOT to do this time around.”

Keesha Smith

CBS

Age: 42

Previously Appeared On: Season 10

Occupation: Waitress

Why She Wants To Return: “I want to play again because Big Brother is a great experience.”

Ian Terry

CBS

Age: 29

Previously Appeared On: Season 14

Occupation: Management consultant

Why He Wants To Return: “I’m a generally good game player, so if there’s a game being played for money where I have positive equity, I want in!”

Let the games begin!