Owning Manhattan is ready to dominate the Big Apple again. Netflix renewed Ryan Serhant’s real estate reality show for a second season in August 2024 and recently announced when fans can catch up on all of the high-octane listings and drama at Serhant’s New York offices.

Serhant confirmed to Bustle in April that Season 2 had already wrapped filming, and it was seemingly a whirlwind. “All I can say is that it’s a billion-dollar season at high-octane [speed],” he teases. “It’s like if Drive to Survive met Summer House and Succession ... Every day I wake up, I’m like, ‘I think I’m going a little bit crazier today. Why did I ever agree to do this?’”

Not only is the famed broker promising peeks at some of New York’s most lavish listings, including an update on that Succession apartment from Season 1, but he says the drama will be just as intense. Read on for everything you need to know about Owning Manhattan Season 2.

Owning Manhattan Season 2 Release Date

On July 17, Netflix announced a slew of premieres for its real estate reality shows, starting with Selling Sunset (Oct. 29), followed by Selling the OC (Nov. 12), and finally, Owning Manhattan. Season 2 will start streaming on Dec. 5, with all episodes premiering simultaneously.

Owning Manhattan Season 2 Cast

The cast of Netflix’s Owning Manhattan Netflix / 'Owning Manhattan'

Speaking to Bustle in April, Serhant said that the upcoming season will include “some new faces,” teasing that “maybe some old faces will return.”

Netflix has yet to confirm the entire Season 2 cast, but many of Serhant’s agents who starred on the first season are expected to return, including Genesis Suero, Chloe Tucker Caine, Jess Taylor, Tricia Lee, and Jade Shenker.

As fans may recall, Serhant fired Jonathan Nørmølle on Season 1 and Savannah Gowarty left on her own accord, meaning neither agent is expected to come back. However, Serhant isn’t ruling them out, especially Nørmølle. “Hey, listen. If the audience loves ya, you can always come back from the dead,” he told Page Six in July.

Owning Manhattan Season 2 Storylines

Netflix / 'Owning Manhattan'

While Netflix has yet to release a Season 2 trailer, Serhant has taken it upon himself to tease the next installment, promising bombshell listings and equally shocking drama at his company.

“We’re selling $60 million listings. We have a $1.5 billion tower,” he told Bustle. “We went to Florida this season to expand. There’s just a lot of pressure at all ends. I haven’t seen it, but I lived it. It’s going to be a new definition of what it means to watch a reality show.”

Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum, Serhant said there would be a specific villain causing mayhem in the Serhant offices. “People will be surprised to see who the villain is,” he said. “It’s not who you think.” However, he might be referring to himself, as he admitted to Bustle that he causes the most drama this season. “Because I’m the CEO and I’m slowly losing my mind,” he quipped. “Slowly but surely.”