Many viewers tune into Big Brother for the cutthroat gameplay and clever strategy on display — or the ability to watch people do absolutely nothing on the 24/7 live feeds. But arguably, the hilarious fights and petty feuds are the show’s true stars.

The reality competition, which just entered its 26th season, involves contestants locked in a house (aka a CBS soundstage) without access to the outside world. They compete in weekly challenges to avoid eviction by their fellow houseguests. The last one standing wins a grand prize of $750,000.

It’s only natural that putting random people in a pressure cooker environment has led to both riveting and uncomfortable drama. Some fights are genuinely distressing to watch, with instances of racism, bullying, and even a physical altercation leading to expulsion.

But Big Brother has also provided hilariously petty feuds and ridiculous arguments that you’d also find on shows like the Real Housewives franchise. Many have become memes and oft-repeated quotes within the BB fandom. With Season 26 currently airing, it’s time to revisit Big Brother’s pettiest fights.

Janelle vs. Beau

Beau Beasley (C), Janelle Pierzina (R) and Howie Gordon (L) pose at the season finale of CBS's Big Brother 6. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Season 6, her first of four seasons, Janelle Pierzina decided to stop playing nice, calling Rachel Plencner “beautiful” and then saying Maggie Ausburn was “such a b*tch.” But when Beau Beasley got involved, things got heated and hilarious, with Janelle making fun of his taste in men and Beau going after her “polyester hair.”

They were able to laugh at their barbs as if they mutually enjoyed the sparring. But they also became so infuriated with each other that they had to be physically separated. After leaving the Big Brother House, the two reconciled and remain close friends.

Rockstar’s Daughter’s Birthday

Big Brother 20 houseguests Brett Robinson, Angie Lantry, Kaycee Clark, Scottie Salton (bottom row). Sonja Flemming/CBS

On Season 20, contestant Brett Robinson claimed that his housemate Angela “Rockstar” Lantry flipped on her alliance (which she had not) to save himself from eviction, which worked. An upset Rockstar called him out, but she was mostly mad that he did this... on her daughter’s birthday.

A smug Brett just stood there with a smirk, knowing that his reaction would enrage her more, and she kept going on about how he should be ashamed for pulling this stunt on her daughter’s birthday. And thus, a meme was born.

Rachel vs. Ragan

Big Brother 12 Houseguests Enzo, Rachel, Britney, Brendon, Ragan, Kathy and Matt. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Season 12 contestant (and eventual Season 13 winner) Rachel Reilly had the rare opportunity to enter the house for 24 hours after her eviction, which she used to make iconic TV with her frenemy Ragan Fox. The two fought like middle schoolers in the backyard, trading hilarious insults about their looks, love lives, and gameplay that usually involved the word “disgusting.” But like Janelle and Beau before them, the two are now friends, making it easy to laugh at this fight.

Jen vs. Evel Dick

The Big Brother 8 cast. Cliff Lipson/CBS

Season 8 winner Dick Donato (who, yes, really calls himself Evel Dick) fought with basically everyone in the house, including his daughter Daniele Briones. But no one got under his skin more than Jen Johnson (who infamously complained about her Big Brother headshot on camera). The two went out of their way to irk each other for weeks, with Jen stealing his cigarettes and Dick dumping a drink on her head, before she was eventually evicted.

Taco Tuesday

The Big Brother 21 cast. Monty Brinton/CBS

As soon as Holly Allen told Season 21’s live feed viewers that it was Taco Tuesday, Nick Maccarone decided to spice up more than just taco meat by calling out Christie Murphy for targeting him. As the house came together for tacos, they were forced to awkwardly watch the two come to blows over her true intentions, with Christie ending the fight by wishing Nick a “happy Taco Tuesday.”

The only thing that could have made this situation more awkward was if it were also someone’s birthday.

Keesha’s Birthday

The Big Brother 10 cast. Cliff Lipson/CBS

There may be no fight(s) more iconic within the Big Brother fandom than Keesha’s birthday in Season 10. That night consisted of multiple tiffs between people, with Jessie Godderz telling April Dowling that Libra Thompson and Keesha Smith were talking about her, and all four getting involved in separate chaotic screaming matches.

But in the middle of it all, the houseguests had to get together around a sad-looking cookie cake and sing “Happy Birthday” to Keesha. This led to a very awkward silence, with Libra delivering the now-famous quote, “Who wants cake?” Two minutes later, the fights started again — they just had cake this time.