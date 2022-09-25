Big Brother Is Already Looking For New Houseguests To Compete In Season 25

Expect the unexpected. After a summer of alliances, scheming, and obligatory backstabbing, Big Brother Season 24 finally crowns its newest winner on Sept. 25. Regardless of whether Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor, or Matt “Turner” Turner emerge victorious, producers already have their sights set on Season 25 of the reality competition series.

Though CBS has yet to officially renew Big Brother for another outing, the network is already casting for Season 25. Producers are looking for a “dynamic group of individuals who are articulate, interesting, and exhibit enthusiasm for the [show], as well as a willingness to share their most private thoughts in an open forum of strangers.” Applicants will eventually be whittled down to 40 finalists who also must have “sufficient physical, psychological, and mental capacity to endure approximately 100 days in a monitored house under extraordinary conditions,” according to CBS’ website.

As of publication, there was no deadline for submissions, though producers suggested candidates submit their applications “as early as possible.” While casting directors weed through that pool of potential new houseguests, here’s everything else to know about Big Brother Season 25 in the meantime.

The Big Brother Season 25 Cast

All 24 seasons of Big Brother, which debuted in 2000, have been hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, who remained in the role even after her husband, Les Moonves, stepped down as CEO of CBS following accusations of sexual misconduct in 2018. That’s unlikely to change, as Chen Moonves told Entertainment Weekly in July 2021 that she had no intentions of leaving the show.

Exactly how long does she see herself serving as Big Brother host? “As long as I can form a sentence,” she told EW, while also pointing out that Bob Barker hosted The Price Is Right for 35 years. “I love it. I feel like it’s my baby, and I can’t imagine ever not doing it. I can’t imagine the show existing and me not being part of it. So as long as it’s on the air, I’d love to continue doing it.”

As for the matter of who will be among the newest group of houseguests, don’t expect that announcement anytime soon: The full Big Brother Season 24 cast was officially announced just one day before the July 6 premiere.

The Big Brother Season 25 Potential Premiere Date

Big Brother has long been a summer staple, and in the show’s 22-year history, new seasons have premiered outside of a late June or early July window only twice. The first was the Season 9 offshoot, Big Brother: 'Til Death Do You Part, and the second was Season 22’s Big Brother: All Stars, which was pushed back to August 2020 likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking all of that into consideration, Big Brother Season 25 will likely continue the trend and premiere in late June/early July 2023.

This post will be updated as more Big Brother Season 25 details become available.