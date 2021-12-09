A Major Character Dies In The SATC Reboot

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Big (Chris Noth) have been through it all. Over the course of six seasons of Sex and The City and two follow-up movies, they’ve broken up, gotten back together, cheated, lied, been engaged twice, and called off one wedding before finally finding their way to marital bliss. But the HBO Max reboot And Just Like That quickly throws their happy ending into disarray.

When And Just Like That picks up, Carrie and Big are together and still madly in love. They have plans to drive out to the Hamptons over the weekend. Carrie comes home to Big cooking up a storm. She puts a sweet Todd Rundgren record on and they share a sweet dance.

Then, Carrie leaves to attend Charlotte's (Kristin Davis) daughter's fancy piano recital. Big takes a spin on his Peleton and suddenly....he has a heart attack. Carrie comes home to him slumped in the shower, the water still running. The great love of her life, Mr. Big, is dead.

In the months preceding the reboot’s premiere, rumors swirled about Carrie and Big’s relationship. In July, Page Six claimed that leaked script pages revealed a rift between the on-again, off-again couple: While Carrie was feeling great about her friends and her new podcasting career, her marriage was not going well. Then, on-set photos surfaced showing Carrie kissing a new man played by Jon Tenney on the stoops of her famous Upper East Side brownstone. But who could have known that the real forewarning of Big’s untimely death came so much earlier.

Big revealed his heart problems for the first time in the last season of the series. He comes back to New York for an operation which causes Carrie to totally panic. Even though Big is rarely one to show emotions, he shares his fears of death with Carrie and the two get close again in his time of need. It feels even more devastating that his heart condition ended up being the thing that pulls Carrie and her beloved John James Preston apart forever.

After his death, everyone flocks to Carrie’s side (even Samantha sends a touching display of flowers for the funeral). The sudden nature of his death acts reminds everyone how truly precious and precarious life is. Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Steve (David Eigenberg) hold each other a little bit closer. Stanford (Willie Garson) and Anthony (Mario Cantone) promise to stop fighting over the little things. Charlotte finds solace in her daughters.

How Carrie will survive this devastating loss is unfathomable, but at least we know she won’t have to do it alone.