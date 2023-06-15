This Pride Month, queer pioneer Big Freedia wants to “bring joy into people’s lives” and “shake a lot of ass.” Freedia’s Pride itinerary, which includes hitting stages all over the world, will come as little surprise to fans of the New Orleans native, a staple on the LGBTQ+ circuit. “I have attended and performed at many different Pride events globally, and there’s always a sense of celebration — that’s what I love most about them,” Freedia tells Bustle.

Her wealth of talent stretches beyond Pride celebrations. The “Queen of Bounce” has made a name for herself in the sphere of hip-hop, serving as inspiration for many of her music collaborators including Lizzo, Drake, Kesha, and Beyoncé, who sampled Freedia’s 2014 track “Explode” on her 2022 Renaissance lead single “Break My Soul.”

“I remember getting a phone call and being asked to be part of the legendary project that is Renaissance,” Freedia says. “To be a part of something so special... I am just forever grateful to Beyoncé. She is such a sweetheart, and I just love the energy that she brings to the world.”

For her latest venture, Freedia has transitioned into the world of reality TV in Big Freedia Means Business on WOW Presents Plus. The series follows the “Jump” performer as she expands her global brand, whether that be through music, hospitality, beauty, or cannabis. “I hope the series serves as a kind of entrepreneurial inspiration for fans watching at home,” she says. “I want to motivate others to step into their purpose and chase the bag — which is exactly what you can expect to see me doing on the show.”

As for what’s next, Freedia is looking forward to reaching “new heights with new music,” which includes a collaboration with the “New Orleans legend” Lil Wayne on her forthcoming album Central City. “I just want to achieve more and more so I can pay it forward and open the door for others behind me,” she says. “Hopefully I can inspire people to achieve their goals in life.”

Below, Big Freedia picks her Pride Yearbook superlative, shares the music she grew up on, and explains why politics is in need of drastic change.

Big Freedia On Making Political Change & Finding Peace Of Mind

What superlative would you give yourself for the 2023 Pride Yearbook?

Most Likely To Stand Out.

How do you feel about anti-drag laws popping up across the nation?

I feel like these laws show that we need the whole government system to change. We need to make way for new, younger people to become the leaders of this world. It’s time for lawmakers making these decisions to get out of the way and take a seat.

What would you say to lawmakers who are opposing the art of drag?

I would tell lawmakers that they are full of sh*t and that God sits high and looks low. They are not the judges of people in this world. We are all different, unique, and special in our own way.

What were some of your go-to songs or artists in high school? How about today?

I had so many go-to songs back then. “Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson, “Purple Rain” by Prince, “You Make Me Feel” by Sylvester, and “When You’ve Been Blessed” by Patti LaBelle. I was in a gospel choir so I would also listen to the Mississippi mass choir. Nowadays, I’m listening to Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and “Peanut Butter” by myself and RuPaul. There are too many to choose from.

Tell us about your self-care routine and mental health tips.

Self-care is all about taking moments for myself, whether that be praying or meditating. I also love being pampered, getting my nails and feet done, but also talking to people. I think expressing how you feel to others and releasing that energy with the right person can give you peace of mind.

Who are your favorite drag queens and why?

Oh gosh, quite a few. Alyssa Edwards is definitely one of my favorites. Also, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, who I had the pleasure of performing with in Mississippi.

What is the most memorable drag show you’ve ever attended?

I used to host a lot of great drag shows here in New Orleans. One of the most memorable moments I can remember is something we used to do during each show called a “commercial break.” In between each drag performer, I would grab the mic and say “commercial break,” and everyone in the club would bend over and start shaking.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.