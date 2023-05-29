Outside of her chart-topping music, Billie Eilish is also well known for her continually evolving sense of style. However, in a recent string of Instagram posts, the “Bad Guy” hitmaker has called out the “fools” on social media who comment on her fashion choices and judge women on how they choose to present themselves. In an Instagram Story uploaded on May 28, Eilish recalled the early days of her career when she was “obliterated” for “being boy-ish” and pointed out that more recently, when she has felt “comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting,” people online accuse her of being a “sellout.”

“You guys are true idiots,” the singer continued. “Fun fact: Did you know that women are multifaceted? Shocking right? Believe it or not, women can be interested in multiple things.”

In a follow-up Instagram Story, the “No Time To Die” performer added: “Femininity does not equal weakness! Omg! Unsane right? Who knew ... And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times.” In a final post, Eilish referred to her social media detractors as “women hating a** weirdos.” Fans of the Oscar winner were quick to offer their support online, and encouraged Eilish to “just do what you want.”

“If you wanna dress down you dress down, and tomorrow if you wanna dress up you dress up! Do you girl because people will talk regardless,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another user simply commented: “We stand with Billie.”

This isn’t the first time Eilish has discussed the downsides of social media in recent months. Speaking on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast in March 2023, the singer disclosed that she has previously deleted social media platforms off her phone and is “freaked out” about how “gullible” the internet can make you feel.

“Anything I read on the internet I believe,” Eilish told host Conon O’Brien. “I know for a fact that's stupid and I shouldn't do that because I have proof that it's not all true. Almost none of it's true. It's, like, little things, small white lies, that go over everybody's head, but everyone believes.”