Grammy Award-winning singer Billie Eilish has made a unique addition to the UK leg of her world tour tour. Alongside an already packed concert schedule, Eilish will be spearheading a six-day climate change event, entitled Overheated Live, at London’s O2 Arena. Eilish and her brother, celebrated singer-songwriter Finneas, will introduce the event. Meanwhile, their mum — campaigner Maggie Baird — will appear on a panel alongside climate activists such as Jack Harries, Vanessa Nakate, and Tori Tsui. Overheated Live – a panel event taking place in Indigo, the O2’s corporate event space. Meanwhile, renowned environmental activist Dame Vivienne Westwood will give a keynote address.

An accompanying documentary highlighting the issues covered during Overheated, featuring Eilish and her brother, will air at London O2’s Cineworld during the six-day event. The film will be available to view online for free.

How To Buy Tickets To The Happier Than Ever Tour

The Happier Than Ever tour's Overheated feature will run from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, on Jun. 16, and from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26. O2. Live Nation presale tickets are available to eligible parties from May 5th at 9.a.m., with general tickets available from 9 a.m. on May 6. Tickets for Overheated Live's first take are priced at £40. For access to this event, plus the second session, tickets are priced at £65. All profits will be donated to REVERB and Support + Feed.

The Happier Than Ever world tour's UK and Ireland leg runs from Jun. 3 to Jun. 26, including a Glastonbury headline set on Jun. 24. While tickets for most of these dates are sold out, there are a few still available for some of the London dates. Plus, at the time of going to press, tickets remain available for the following dates: Dublin on June 5 , Glasgow on June 14, and Birmingham on June 15.