Billie Eilish isn’t letting you get away. On May 17, the singer released her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, and it’s one of her most adventurous but personal offerings to date. She gets deeper than ever, addressing her sexuality, body image, and on “The Diner,” her harrowing experiences with stalking.

Eilish and her collaborator, brother Finneas O’Connell, wrote “The Diner” from the perspective of her own stalker. Rather than run from the situation, she puts herself in their shoes, outlining their predatory patterns and voicing the delusional fantasies in their head.

“I saw you on the screens, I know we're meant to be,” she begins. “I'm waitin' on your block, but please don't call the cops.”

It doesn’t take long for the situation to become life-threatening, with Eilish recounting how her stalker broke into her home in the chorus.

“I waited on the corner 'til I saw the sitter leave, was easy getting over and I landed on my feet,” she sings. “I came in through the kitchen lookin’ for something to eat, I left a calling card so they would know that it was me.”

Eilish’s Stalkers

Billie Eilish at her Hit Me Hard And Soft Listening Party on May 15 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Eilish has been open about her experiences with stalking since rising to fame. In 2021, she got a five-year civil harassment order against a man who camped across from her parents’ home, and later told The Irish Times that dealing with stalkers had made her afraid to be alone.

“I do like having anonymity, or autonomy, but I really am flipped out when I’m alone,” she said. “I hate it. I have a lot of stalkers, and I have people that want to do bad things to me.”

In February 2023, Eilish was granted a temporary restraining order against a man she found standing outside of her living room window without a shirt on. In November, she was granted one against a different stalker who reportedly sent hundreds of messages to her and her family, which included “disturbing professions of love” to her and “violent threats” to Finneas, according to TMZ.

The Phone Number

Billie Eilish hosts a listening party for "Hit Me Hard And Soft" on May 16 in Inglewood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“The Diner” ends with a blatant threat and a phone number, delivered by Eilish in a haunting whisper. Luckily, nothing bad happens if you actually call it.

Fans who dial 310-807-3956 will be greeted by a friendly Eilish who says “hello?” before announcing that she can’t hear them and will call back. If you message the number, you can sign up for texts from the singer herself.

“The Diner” Lyrics

Read the song’s full lyrics below.

Don't be afraid of me

I'm what you need

I saw you on the screens

I know we're meant to be

You're starrin' in my dreams, in magazines

You're lookin' right at me (You're lookin' right at me)

I'm here around the clock

I'm waitin' on your block (I'm waitin' on your block)

But please don't call the cops

They'll make me stop, and I just wanna talk (I just wanna talk)

Bet I could change your life

You could be my wife (Wife, wife)

Could get into a fight (Fight)

I'll say, “You're right,” and you'll kiss me goodnight

I waited on the corner 'til I saw the sitter leave

Was easy getting over and I landed on my feet

I came in through the kitchen lookin' for something to eat

I left a calling card so they would know that it was me

(Ah, ah, ah)

I tried to save you, but I failed

Two fifty thousand dollar bail (Two hundred fifty thousand dollar)

While I'm away, don't read my mail (Don't read my mail)

Just bring a veil (Just bring a veil) and come visit me in jail (Visit me in jail)

I'll go back to the diner

I'll write another letter (I'll write another letter)

I hope you'll read it this time, you better

The cops around the corner stopped me when I tried to leave

They told me I was crazy and they knocked me off my feet (They told me I was crazy)

They came in through the kitchen lookin' for something discrete

I left a calling card so they would know that it was me

(Ah, ah, know that it was me)

I memorized your number, now I call you when I please

I tried to end it all, but now I'm back up on my feet

I saw you in the car with someone else and couldn't sleep

If somethin' happens to him, you can bet that it was me

310-807-3956

310-807-3956

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.