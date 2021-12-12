Miley Cyrus Made A Surprise Appearance In Billie Eilish’s First SNL Sketch

Billie Eilish had some special guests for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Dec. 11, just like the best SNL episodes. Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance during Eilish’s first SNL hosting gig, popping up in a hilarious sketch that poked fun at everyone’s cliche Christmas cards. And yes, she even made a Hannah Montana joke.

In the first sketch of the night, a couple played by Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor looked over all of the holiday cards they received from loved ones, which somehow magically came to life. Their friend Ruth (Punkie Johnson) met Cyrus and decided to make that photo her holiday card, which is completely reasonable. “This woman came up to my table and said, ‘You’re Anna Montana,’ and then said that she hated my music,” Cyrus said. “She asked for a photo and implied that if I didn’t take it, it was because I was racist.” Ruth affirmed that it was true, and said she was just being honest about her music. “So I guess Merry Christmas from me and...?” Cyrus joked.

As for Eilish, she played Melissa’s former frenemy from high school, who is now suffering as a mean girl mom with a boring husband (Aristotle Athari) and a 15-year-old “incel” son (Andrew Dismukes), but still sends holiday cards as a condescending gesture. She may only turn 20 years old next week, but Eilish already pulls off bored suburban mom quite well.

Cyrus, who has regularly appeared on SNL over the years, wasn’t the night’s only surprise guest. Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas also popped up throughout the night, mocking TikTok singers with an “Old Town Road” reference during a pre-recorded TikTok parody, and playing the valet/bellhop/night manager of the sketchy Business Garden Inn & Suites & Hotel Room Inn in the final skit of the night. Clearly, Eilish had strong support for her first SNL hosting stint.