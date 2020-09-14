Bindi Irwin’s Pregnancy Update Shows She’s Ready To Raise An Animal-Lover

Nearly one month after announcing she is expecting her first child, Bindi Irwin shared a pregnancy update with husband Chandler Powell, giving fans a first look at her growing baby. And the post shows the two are already working to raise an animal lover. Irwin, who is the daughter of late conservationist and "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, announced that she was expecting her first child on Instagram in early August, nearly five months after her wedding to Powell.

On Sunday, Irwin shared a sweet photo holding a sonogram on Instagram, posing with Powell, a tiny baby kangaroo, and a little baby koala. She captioned the photo with a message about their beloved zoo animals, writing that the "animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey." Irwin added that the couple couldn't wait to "teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet" and "the beauty of the wildlife and wild places." She also thanked fans for their "kindness and support on this magical journey."

Powell commented on the post with a sweet message of his own, writing, "Our little Wildlife Warrior is going to be so loved." The dad-to-be shared his own photo of the two, their "animal joeys" (marsupial babies), and the sonogram. "Can't wait for our baby to meet everyone in person," he wrote, adding, "Being a dad is already the highlight of my life."

Irwin, who is a passionate wildlife conservationist, first shared the pregnancy news on August 11, posting a photo holding up baby-sized park ranger uniform on Instagram. Revealing she was not yet through her first trimester and due in 2021, Irwin wrote, "We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives."

Since the announcement, the former Dancing With The Stars champion has continued to post her baby updates on social media. On Sept. 1, Irwin and Powell posed with their puppy Piggy on Instagram and reflected on the upcoming life changes. Irwin wrote that when she found out she was going to be a mother, "time stood still," remembering how she knew the news would "change the course of our future in the best way." She added, "Our baby Wildlife Warrior is going to be so very loved by our families and entire Australia Zoo."

In March, Powell and Irwin tied the knot in the gardens fo the Australia Zoo in Queensland, which Irwin's grandparents founded in the 1970s and her family continues to run, as per CNN. The newlyweds have been working there ever since, and it looks like they're ready to continue the animal-loving tradition with their "Baby Wildlife Warrior."